Dejounte Murray reportedly feared to have fractured hand in Pelicans debut

jack baer
Staff writer
Dejounte Murray's New Orleans Pelicans debut might be his only game for a while.

The offseason trade acquisition is feared to have fractured his left hand in the Pelicans' season-opening win over the Chicago Bulls, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. More testing is likely on the way before the team figures out a timetable.

The injury appeared to occur late in the fourth quarter, when New Orleans was up 119-107. He landed off balance after Bulls guard Zach LaVine intruded on his landing spot, resulting in a hard fall with his hands bracing him.

Murray drew a foul, but was in clear pain. He still shot his free throws and remained in the game until the one-minute mark.

Murray posted 14 points on 4-of-15 shooting with 10 assists, eight rebounds, one steal and one turnover in a 123-111 win.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 13: Dejounte Murray #5 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on against the Miami Heat during a preseason game at Kaseya Center on October 13, 2024 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)
Dejounte Murray was one of the big trade acquisitions of the NBA offseason. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

The Pelicans traded for Murray in June, sending two first-round picks, center Larry Nance Jr. and guard Dyson Daniels to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for a versatile and talented guard with whom Atlanta never seemed to make it work.

Murray seemed like a decent fit in the backcourt alongside C.J. McCollum, but the Pelicans could now have to wait a while before they get a real look at him in game action.