Dejounte Murray reportedly feared to have fractured hand in Pelicans debut

Dejounte Murray's New Orleans Pelicans debut might be his only game for a while.

The offseason trade acquisition is feared to have fractured his left hand in the Pelicans' season-opening win over the Chicago Bulls, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. More testing is likely on the way before the team figures out a timetable.

The injury appeared to occur late in the fourth quarter, when New Orleans was up 119-107. He landed off balance after Bulls guard Zach LaVine intruded on his landing spot, resulting in a hard fall with his hands bracing him.

Murray drew a foul, but was in clear pain. He still shot his free throws and remained in the game until the one-minute mark.

Likely the play where Dejounte injured his left hand. He didn't want to be helped up by that hand pic.twitter.com/P8OYQGcERx — Pelicans Film Room (@PelsFilmRoom) October 24, 2024

Murray posted 14 points on 4-of-15 shooting with 10 assists, eight rebounds, one steal and one turnover in a 123-111 win.

Dejounte Murray was one of the big trade acquisitions of the NBA offseason. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

The Pelicans traded for Murray in June, sending two first-round picks, center Larry Nance Jr. and guard Dyson Daniels to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for a versatile and talented guard with whom Atlanta never seemed to make it work.

Murray seemed like a decent fit in the backcourt alongside C.J. McCollum, but the Pelicans could now have to wait a while before they get a real look at him in game action.