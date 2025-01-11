Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke could get a rest at Tamworth

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou will not underestimate FA Cup minnows Tamworth, but has hinted key duo Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke may get an overdue rest on Sunday.

Spurs travel to National League club Tamworth buoyed by a midweek Carabao Cup victory over Liverpool, but are still without at least eight players for this third-round tie.

Tottenham have struggled over the past six weeks with a packed schedule coupled with injury problems, which has resulted in Kulusevski and Solanke starting each of the last seven games.

Only full-back Pedro Porro has played more minutes than the attacking pair this term, but Kulusevski and Solanke may get to watch on from the substitutes’ bench at the Lamb Ground with Pape Sarr, James Maddison and Mikey Moore primed for minutes.

“We have got to be mindful of we don’t want it to turn into a tricky game for us, we want to make sure we play our best,” Postecoglou said.

“Having Mikey back helps in that front third for sure, getting Pape and Maddison back helps us in midfield.

“In terms of centre-half and right-back, we are still pretty limited in terms of what we can do there in terms of rotation, but hopefully we can rest at least a couple of players from a full 90 minutes of football.”

Postecoglou was asked if some of the inexperienced members of his squad could feature this weekend with academy graduates Alfie Dorrington and Will Lankshear regularly named on the bench over the last month.

While Lankshear has started twice for Tottenham to make himself a viable candidate to start versus Tamworth, centre-back Dorrington looks unlikely to come into the line-up and instead may leave on loan.

Postecoglou added: “Alfie probably needs to get some game time so we will look for a loan for him.”

One player assured of a start is new goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, who impressed on debut against Liverpool more than three weeks on from his last appearance for Slavia Prague.

“Toni will start,” Postecoglou confirmed. “He feels like he needs to play. He felt a bit rusty and it makes sense to give him another game and get him back in the group playing football.”

Kinsky will be braced for an aerial battle on Sunday, with Tamworth midfielder Tom Tonks renown for his long throw ability.

A big onus will also fall on centre-back Radu Dragusin, who has been thrust into a leadership role due to the absences of fellow defenders Ben Davies, Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero for the majority of December.



While Davies is close to being fit again after a hamstring injury, Dragusin is set to again partner teenage midfielder Archie Gray at the heart of Spurs’ back four in Staffordshire and Postecoglou paid tribute to the Romania international.

Postecoglou said: “Radu is only 22 and still getting to grips with the Premier League. He would be OK if he was surrounded by players who are playing regularly, but he has got an 18-year-old who is not a centre-back next to him (and) three different goalkeepers.

“I just think him and Archie have been unbelievable for us considering the circumstances and we will get growth from that. I really believe that.

“We are happy with Radu and the way he is developing. He has had to battle. He had an illness last week and he was nowhere near 100 per cent.

“He is probably one who does need a bit of a rest but we have no options there. Every week he mans up and gets on with it.”