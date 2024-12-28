Deiveson Figueiredo thinks Merab Dvalishvili's confusing style key vs. Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311

.

Deiveson Figueiredo sees Merab Dvalishvili pulling off an upset title defense against Umar Nurmagomedov in the first UFC title bout of 2025.

Dvalishvili (18-4 MMA, 11-2 UFC) will put his bantamweight strap up for grabs against the unbeaten Nurmagomedov (18-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) in the co-main event of UFC 311 (pay-per-view, ESPN, ESPN+), which takes place Jan. 18 at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif.

Although he's the reigning champion on a 12-fight winning streak inside the octagon, Dvalishvili finds himself as the betting underdog to Nurmagomedov at UFC 311. There is much hype around Nurmagomedov's potential greatness, but 135-pound contender Figueiredo (24-4-1 MMA, 13-4-1 UFC) expects the belt to stay put.

"I tend more for Merab," Figueiredo told MMA Junkie through an interpreter. "The reason I do this is his striking is not refined, but he manages to tire people and confuse people so he can get them down. On the other hand, Umar is a guy that knows how to submit from the bottom, so there is that risk for Merab. But after five rounds, I see Merab's hand being raised."

Figueiredo will be keeping a close eye on things as UFC 311 unfolds. He would've likely been next to challenge the winner if not for a November loss to Petr Yan, but Figueiredo is still pushing for the belt.

Although he is open to returning to flyweight for a rematch with Alexandre Pantoja, the Brazilian said his preference is to stay at bantamweight and look to add another divisional title to his resume.

“I’m focused on being the 135 champ,” Figueiredo said. “I have some adjustments to make. The 135 title, I’m focused on that. I’m going to make some adjustments to my game and reinvent myself and get that title.”

