Deiveson Figueiredo dismisses Alexandre Pantoja's weight cut concerns for potential UFC title rematch

.

Deiveson Figueiredo's priorities remain in the UFC bantamweight division, but the only thing standing between him and a return to flyweight to rematch champ Alexandre Pantoja is an official offer.

In the aftermath of his UFC 310 title defense over Kai Asakura this past Saturday, Pantoja (29-5 MMA, 13-3 UFC) said he would be interested in a second fight with Figueiredo (24-4-1 MMA, 13-4-1 UFC), who beat him by unanimous decision at UFC 240 in July 2019.

However, Pantoja said he had concerns about Figueiredo's ability to safely cut back down to the 125-pound division. Figueiredo is a two-time titleholder at flyweight, but he moved up to 135 pounds in December 2023 and has since gone 3-1. The Brazilian said the physical task of moving back down would be a non-issue.

"If I want to come down to 125, I can do it," Figueiredo told MMA Junkie through an interpreter. "I'm very disciplined. When I want something, it's not a problem. I think that Pantoja knows I'm a complicated matchup, complicated style, complicated game for him. I saw him challenge a guy who is retired and doesn't want to fight anymore, so I just left that option open to him and to the UFC if that's something they want to do.

"Would it be some sacrifice for me to get down to that weight? Yes. But I could do it. But I am at the command of the UFC if they want to do that fight. I am open to it. All they have to do is send the contract."

Although Figueiredo has seemingly comfortably moved on to a new chapter of his career at bantamweight, the idea of a rematch with Pantoja has come out of a degree of desperation due to his dominance over the weight class.

Much has changed for both men since they last met, but Figueiredo still sees himself as the better man.

"I don't think that Pantoja improved that much," Figueiredo said. "His striking is still about what it is. He's a very good grappler. I'm also from jiu-jitsu. I think that a fight between me and him, we could both submit each other. It would be down to small mistakes one or the other made. I'm not sure that the UFC wants this fight to happen, because I am definitely capable taking that belt away."

Until a decision about Pantoja's next opponent is made, Figueiredo said he will proceed with business as usual. He is just weeks removed from a key loss to Petr Yan at UFC Fight Night 248 in a bout that could've potentially landed him a title shot. He's still not far from gold, and a potential chance to become the 10th fighter in UFC history to capture titles across two weight classes.

That, for now, remains Figueiredo's primary source of motivation.

"I'm focused on being the 135 champ," Figueiredo said. "I have some adjustments to make. The 135 title, I'm focused on that. I'm going to make some adjustments to my game and reinvent myself and get that title."

Related

UFC flyweight title history: 'Mighty Mouse,' Figueiredo, Pantoja and more

Deiveson Figueiredo vows to 'come back stronger' after UFC Fight Night 248 loss to Petr Yan

Sean Shelby's Shoes: What's next for Deiveson Figueiredo after UFC Fight Night 248 loss?

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: Deiveson Figueiredo dismisses Alexandre Pantoja's weight cut concerns for potential UFC title rematch