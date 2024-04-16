Deiveson Figueiredo: ‘I deserve to fight for the championship next’ after UFC 300

LAS VEGAS – Deiveson Figueiredo thinks he’s done enough to earn a title shot.

Figueiredo (23-3-1 MMA, 12-3-1 UFC) picked up his second win at bantamweight when he submitted former champion Cody Garbrandt (14-6 MMA, 9-6 UFC) Saturday at UFC 300.

The former flyweight champ says to expect even more from him in his new weight class.

“This was an incredible night,” Figueiredo told MMA Junkie and other reporters through an interpreter at the UFC 300 post-fight press conference. “I came off a victory over a very (big) name guy, Cody Garbrandt, very tough guy. This just shows what the new chapter in my career’s going to be.”

Petr Yan was suggested as a potential next opponent for Figueiredo, but he dismissed that idea. The Brazilian only has his sights set on gold, despite now being in a stacked division.

“I’m a former champion in the other division. I’m coming up and winning in this division, and I want to fight for the championship,” Figueiredo said. “The (flyweight title) fight against (Brandon) Moreno, there was a mistake in my view, so I think I deserve to fight for the championship next.”

Figueiredo is ready to jump in for any opportunity. Bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley is expected to face Merab Dvalishvili next, and Figueiredo is happy to face either next.

“I’m 100 percent. I’m ready to fight again, be it Sean O’Malley, be it Merab – whoever it is,” Figueiredo said. “Whatever Dana decides, I’m going to be in.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 300.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie