Deion Sanders says there are a couple NFL teams he won't allow son Shedeur to play for

Colorado coach Deion Sanders issued another reminder that he will intervene if his quarterback son Shedeur is drafted by an NFL team he doesn’t like and said there are a “couple of teams that I won’t allow him to play for.”

Sanders said this on the Tamron Hall Show Friday as he promotes the new season of his “Coach Prime” documentary series after it debuted this week.

He did not say which teams he had in mind.

“Have you told him privately who you would like for him to play for?” Hall asked Sanders on the show.

“It’s not like that,” Sanders replied. “It’s not like who I would like for him to play for. It’s a couple of teams that I won’t allow him to play for. So it’s not like that. But this is my profession. I know what’s behind the curtain. We ain’t got to get back there for me to understand what’s behind the curtain and what’s not prominent for my son. I’m not doing it.”

“And if he doesn’t listen to you?” Hall asked.

“Who?” Sanders replied, triggering an eruption of laughter from the studio audience. “Who? No, you must mean (NFL team) owners, not my son.”

Sanders made a similar warning about this previously, when he said that Shedeur could pull “an Eli” if he didn’t like the NFL team that drafted his son – a reference to when quarterback Eli Manning refused to play for the San Diego Chargers after being drafted by them in 2004.

This year, the Colorado quarterback is projected to be a top pick in the NFL draft in April.

The Tennessee Titans have the first pick, followed by the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and New England Patriots. Shedeur Sanders said on his own podcast this week that he was “happy” with the draft order.

“Whatever happens happens,” he said. “I know at the end of the day God is gonna put me on the right team.”

Before he played in the Alamo Bowl against BYU on Dec. 28, a pair of Giants-colored cleats were photographed near Shedeur’s locker and shown on social media.

“He’s got some Tennessee cleats, too,” Sanders told Hall. “And some Raiders cleats. He got every color cleats.”

“You have said that if the right team does not pick him, that you will…” Hall said before Sanders finished her sentence.

“Intervene,” Sanders said.

He then stated his reason for it.

"I’m not gonna let my son get down in no foolishness," he said.

