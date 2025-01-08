Degenhart has 21 in Boise State's 81-59 victory over UNLV

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Tyson Degenhart scored 21 points as Boise State beat UNLV 81-59 on Tuesday night.

Degenhart also contributed 11 rebounds for the Broncos (12-4, 4-1 Mountain West Conference). Alvaro Cardenas Torre added 13 points while shooting 6 for 11, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc while they also had nine assists. Javan Buchanan shot 3 of 4 from the field and 5 for 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Jailen Bedford led the Rebels (9-6, 3-1) in scoring, finishing with 11 points and three steals. Dedan Thomas Jr. added 10 points and four assists for UNLV. Jaden Henley also had 10 points.

Boise State took the lead just over 2 minutes into the first half and did not relinquish it. Degenhart led their team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them up 43-24 at the break. Boise State extended its lead to 52-26 during the second half, fueled by a 16-2 scoring run. Degenhart scored a team-high 12 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

