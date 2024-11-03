Defiant Clement will not change formation - gossip

[BBC]

Philippe Clement believes struggling Rangers were always likely to take at least one step back before starting to move forward. (Sun)

The Belgian, 50, hints he knew what he was signing up for when he signed a new four-year contract during the summer. (Scotsman - subscription)

Clement says his wife "likes it more when we win games and everybody’s happy that I’m a really good manager" as he admits he never switches off in pursuit of success. (Record)

Clement insists he will not change his formation, despite recent defeats. (Herald - subscription)

Ex-captain Barry Ferguson suggests Rangers sacked Giovanni van Bronckhorst as manager too hastily in 2022 and questions whether the club needs another rebuild should they part with Clement. (Herald - subscription)

Another Former Rangers skipper, Craig Moore, fears the current Ibrox dressing room does not have a culture that will breed success. (Record)

Leipzig's Scottish assistant coach Cameron Campbell says he "grew up playing Football Manager", which contributed to his transition from playing to coaching, with the German side visiting Celtic Park on Tuesday. (Sunday Mail)

(Edinburgh Evening News - subscription)