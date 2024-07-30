Defending champion US women fall to Germany in pool play in 3x3 basketball at Paris Games

PARIS (AP) — The defending champion U.S. women fell to Germany 17-13 on Tuesday in the opening game of pool play in 3x3 basketball.

Hailey Van Lith led the U.S. with six points. But she was struggling after the game, and she said she believes the heat exacerbated an illness she already was dealing with.

“I think I actually have a cold,” she said. “I think it was from the rain in the opening ceremony. So, I think it’s a combination of that, but I’ll be fine. I played through it in the NCAA Tournament, so there’s nothing that’s going to take me out.”

(Technically, standing in the rain and cold alone isn’t what makes people sick. But being in those conditions for long periods of time can affect the immune system.)

Sonja Greinacher had five points and six rebounds to lead Germany and Marie Reichert added five points.

The U.S. raced out to a 5-0 lead, but Germany scored the next six points, with three from Elisa Mevius, to take the lead.

Van Lith made a layup before dishing to Dearica Hamby for another basket to cut Germany’s advantage to 11-10 with about three minutes to go.

Greinacher made a 2-point shot for Germany before another basket by Van Lith got the U.S. within 1 again with about 90 seconds remaining.

This time, Germany scored the next four points, with two each from Greinacher and Reichert to pull away for the victory.

“It obviously gives us a lot of self-confidence going forward,” Greinacher said.

Cierra Burdick was disappointed in the team’s Olympic opener, but she said it isn’t surprising that they still have work to do since they haven’t been playing together that long. Hamby replaced Cameron Brink on the team this summer after Brink sustained a knee injury.

“I knew it wasn’t going to be pretty,” she said. “I didn’t think it was going to be that ugly.”

CANADA 22, AUSTRALIA 14

Twins Michelle and Katherine Plouffe combined for 18 points to lead Canada past Australia.

Michelle Plouffe got things going with a 2-pointer as Canada scored the first six points. A 2-point shot by her sister made it 9-1 with about 6 1/2 minutes remaining.

Canada was up 15-2 before Australia scored the next six points, with the last three from Alex Wilson, to cut the lead to 15-8. Michelle Plouffe ended the run by scoring the next three points to pad Canada’s lead.

Katherine Plouffe sealed it when she made a basket before hitting a 2-pointer to give Canada 22 points with 1:22 left on the clock.

Wilson led Australia with six points and six rebounds.

