Defender Scally seeks a 'showcase' game against Bayern Munich to bolster US credentials

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — As the 2026 World Cup draws closer, Joe Scally knows U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino is keeping a close eye on him.

The right back wants to deliver a “showcase" of his abilities in what may be his toughest game of the season against Bayern Munich on Saturday.

“Every game, someone from the national team is watching,” Scally said on a recent call with reporters. “For the time being, I'm thinking about club. I’m not really thinking, going into a game, ‘Is the coach watching?’ or something like that, because I’m sure he’ll hear. But playing Bayern is always special.”

Scally is hoping he and Borussia Moenchengladbach can catch Bayern unawares in the first game for both teams this year after the Bundesliga winter break.

“They’re the best team, some could say in the world. In the league right now they’re at the top of the table,” he said. “You have so much motivation for these games and it’s almost like you have nothing to lose. So (you've) just got to go out there and try to showcase yourself.”

Bayern has a four-point lead over last season's champion Bayer Leverkusen but will have to be wary against Gladbach, which has a history of springing surprises on Bayern.

Gladbach has beaten Bayern nine times in the last decade, including in 2021 when Scally played in a 5-0 German Cup demolition of Bayern which ranked among the Munich team's worst ever losses. Bayern goes into the game with a question mark over attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala who is ill, and uncertainty over its goalkeeping options.

Scally thinks US going in right direction

Scally's just 22 but the defender from Long Island has already racked up 115 games for Gladbach in all competitions since joining from New York City FC in 2021.

He's also played 19 games for the United States, including every minute of all four games since Pochettino took over in October. How long that streak continues will likely depend on the fitness and form of fellow right back Sergino Dest, who hasn't played since April because of a knee injury.

Scally said he takes “a lot of pride” in being consistent and gathering more top-division experience than many other players his age, and becoming more versatile by playing on the left flank or on the right of a central defensive three.

After then-coach Gregg Berhalter took him to the World Cup in 2022 but didn't play him, Scally said he didn't understand the decision and it affected him “immensely.”

A year and a half out from the World Cup in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, Scally had warm words for Pochettino.

“We’re still all understanding how we’re going to communicate, things like that, but everything is going in the right direction,” he said.

“You see the way we’ve been playing, everyone has so much confidence. The coach has talked to all of us individually and told us what he likes in each position and everything like that. Everything’s on the right path.”

Leverkusen scenarios on Friday

Bayern could get a boost if Leverkusen drops points at Borussia Dortmund on Friday, while a win for Leverkusen would put Xabi Alonso's team a point off Bayern at the top. It would also put Dortmund at risk of dropping from sixth place to as low as 10th after this weekend.

Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka is doubtful after twisting his ankle but “there is still hope,” Alonso said on Thursday.

On Sunday, Leipzig sorely needs a win at home to Werder Bremen after ending 2024 with a 5-1 loss to Bayern in the Bundesliga and losses in all six of its Champions League games.

James Ellingworth, The Associated Press