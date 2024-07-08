Defender agrees personal terms with Man United, £160,000-a-week deal finalised

Manchester United are actively searching the market for a new defender this summer.

Following the departure of Raphael Varane this summer, the need for a new defender has increased at Old Trafford.

Even with Varane, Man United’s defense looked shaky last season and conceded silly goals, ending the season with 58 goals conceded in the Premier League last season and finishing the season in the worst position with a negative goal difference.

To sort those issues, United have been linked with several defenders including Gleison Bremer, Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro and Jarrad Branthwaite.

According to Football Insider, the Red Devils have agreed personal terms regarding a £160,000-a-week deal with Everton defender Branthwaite.

Man United had a £35million plus add-ons bid rejected by Everton last month for Branthwaite but they have still agreed personal terms with the defender.

Man United want Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

The Toffees value their centre-back at around £70-80million but Man United are not willing to match their price for the talented defender.

The Everton defender has impressed some of the biggest clubs in the world with his performances in his breakthrough season at Goodison Park.

Man United need partner for Martinez in defense

United need a reliable presence at the back to partner Lisandro Martinez at the heart of their defense.

The English defender was unlucky to miss out on a place in the England squad for the European Championship this summer but there is no doubt that he would cement his place in the starting line up in the future.

The report mentions Manchester City as the other club interested in the United target.

It will all depend on which club is ready to pay Everton’s huge asking price.

