Deebo Samuel explains 'out of character' sideline altercation with 49ers long snapper, kicker

It may have ended in a victory, but a mini scuffle broke out on the San Francisco 49ers' sideline during the team's 23-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After kicker Jake Moody missed his third field goal of the time, receiver Deebo Samuel got in the face of the special teams unit. He grabbed the neck of long snapper Taybor Pepper before before his hand made contact with the facemask of Moody.

Deebo Samuel grabbed the neck of long snapper Taybor Pepper and swiped at kicker Jake Moody after a third missed field goal pic.twitter.com/wFIK3p38DR — Ollie Connolly (@OllieConnolly) November 10, 2024

Despite the low moment on the day, Moody did recover from his three misses by kicking a 44-yard field goal as time expired to give the 49ers their second-straight win, marking the first time the team has won consecutive games this season.

49ers players reveal what happened on Deebo Samuel incident

It appeared as though a fight were going on, but according to the three people involved in the scuffle, it was just a matter of trying to get things on the right page, with the long snapper trying to have his kicker's back.

"(Samuel) was telling (Moody) to lock in," Pepper told reporters after the game. "We know what our job is. We got us."

The receiver admitted he "got out of character a little bit" as he was "frustrated in the heat of battle," but he added he didn't say anything out of line. Samuel said he would talk to Moody about it and they would be able to move past it. Samuel suggested it may have inspired him prior to kicking the winning score.

"I think he had a little dog in him, a little motivation to go out there and make a field goal," Samuel said.

"I talked to Moody, and we'll get past it."



Deebo Samuel discusses his "frustrated" reaction to Jake Moody's missed kick pic.twitter.com/webb9hMXWT — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 10, 2024

However, Moody said an apology isn't needed from Samuel.

"It's an emotional game and stuff like that happens all the time. We just move past it. We won, so that's all that matters," he said. "Heat of the moment, it happens. I do got to make those kicks at the end of the day, so that's all I'm focused on."

The win likely helped ease the tension going on within the 49ers. After the game, head coach Kyle Shanahan said he didn't see the incident occur but he is "not too worried" about it.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Deebo Samuel takes swipe at 49ers' Taybor Pepper, Jake Moody in win