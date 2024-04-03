Texas Gym-Goers Continue Their Workouts After Car Crashes Through Window

"A lot of equipment was destroyed," says Jimmy Mak, owner of Workout Anytime in East Plano, Texas, but there was "not a scratch on anybody"

People working out after car crashed through Workout Anytime in East Plano, Texas.

Nothing could keep dedicated gym-goers from getting in their workouts — even a car crashing through the front window of their fitness center.

At 6:18 am on Tuesday, a car slammed through the front window of Workout Anytime, a gym located in a mall in East Plano, Texas.

As owner Jimmy Mak tells PEOPLE, a customer “parked his car right in front of the club and forgot to put it in park. So he got out of the car thinking it was in park, and the car was in drive.”

“He jumped back in the car to hit the brake, but hit the gas.”

The car — a Buick Enclave — accelerated through the front window, hitting an elliptical machine and some StairMasters in the club. Glass shattered across a few treadmills.

Surprisingly, “the car had a couple scratches on it, but the car was in good shape.”



However, Mak tells PEOPLE that "a lot of equipment was destroyed.”

The good news, he says, is there was “not a scratch on anybody. Thank goodness no one was on the equipment at the time.”

He continued, “We asked the police if we should close the club, and they said there's no structural damage.”

Related: 23-Year-Old Paramedic Dies in 'Unfortunate Accident' at Missouri Gym After Getting Pinned Beneath Weights

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Police taped off the area, he says, anywhere ”there was any glass” and “we left the club open and people will just continue to work out like nothing happened.”

Local station WFAA shared video that showed people continuing to work out inside the gym, which uses a key card system to allow members to access the facilities whenever they want — whether it’s the middle of the night ... or right after a car crash.

Story continues

And as for the customer who caused the damage, Mak tells PEOPLE he will “absolutely not” revoke his membership.

“It was an accident,” he said.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.