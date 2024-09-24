Decisive Pulisic becoming a Milan leader, Italian media suggest

Christian Pulisic is the Serie A player with the most goal contributions since last season, alongside Inter‘s Lautaro Martinez, and Italian media suggest the USMNT star is becoming a ‘leader’ at Milan.

American star Pulisic inspired Milan’s 2-1 win in the derby della Madonnina on Sunday, scoring an early opener after just 10 minutes.

The ex-Chelsea winger has already netted four goals and provided two assists in six appearances across all competitions this season.

His impressive stats suggest that Pulisic is becoming ‘a leader’ on the pitch at San Siro, as Gazzetta and Corriere dello Sport – on page 13 – wrote on Tuesday.

Pulisic joined Milan in a €20m deal from Chelsea in 2023, and both Gazzetta and Corriere report that the 26-year-old has been worth every penny given that he and Inter captain Lautaro Martinez are the Serie A players with the most goal contributions since last season.

Pulisic has scored 19 goals and provided 12 assists in league games since 2023-24, while Lautaro scored 27 goals and assisted four times in the same period.

Last season, Pulisic contributed to 26% of Milan’s goals across all competitions and found the net 15 times, a personal record for the American winger.

Gazzetta and Corriere dello Sport describe Pulisic as one of Milan’s ‘technical leaders’.

Even if Paulo Fonseca has suggested that the ex-Chelsea star doesn’t talk much inside the dressing room, Gazzetta notes how Franco Baresi and Paolo Maldini were ‘silent’ leaders during the Great Milan era.

Pulisic even upset Inter fans with his goal celebration on Sunday night, shusing a group of Nerazzurri supporters at San Siro.