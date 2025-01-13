'He has to decide, not me' - Guardiola

[Getty Images]

Italian giants AC Milan are emerging as a potential destination for Manchester City star Kyle Walker but there are still a few issues to resolve.

City manager Pep Guardiola confirmed on Saturday that Walker had asked if he could "explore his options" to leave the club and move abroad.

City are adamant no concrete offer has been put to them yet, but sources close to the player feel AC Milan, currently eighth in Serie A, is a viable option.

However, AC Milan are currently looking at a loan deal while Walker, who still has 18 months remaining on his City contract, wants a permanent move.

There has been reported interest in the Saudi Pro-League but Walker prefers to stay in Europe.

"If he wants to explore, now it is a question of the market," said Guardiola. "He has to decide, not me.

"Kyle is an incredible player with an incredible physicality. He is a top-class player. When he has focus, he is unstoppable as a right-back. I never see a player with this physical condition in my career. He is fit. He can play one, two, three, four years as a professional."

Guardiola has also said he does not want to pick players whose mind is elsewhere, so presumably the 34-year-old will not be in contention for City's Premier League trip to Brentford on Tuesday.

The City boss is due to speak to the media ahead of that game at 12:30 GMT today.