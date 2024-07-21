🔬 The Debrief on Saturday's rivalry themed MLS action

MLS was back with another full slate of games on Saturday as rivalries took centre stage. Here is what went down.

What happened

Jul 20, 2024; Carson, California, USA; Portland Timbers defender Miguel Araujo (2) and LA Galaxy midfielder Riqui Puig (10) battle for the ball during their MLS soccer match at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

The Eastern Conference continues to be full of drama as leaders Inter Miami held onto all three points over Chicago Fire 2-1 thanks to Jordi Alba heroics.

Meanwhile, FC Cincinnati’s nightmare continues after they stumbled for a third consecutive game in a 3-1 loss to New York Red Bulls.

A hat trick helped Philadelphia Union blast three past Nashville, Columbus stumbled on the road against Atlanta United (2-1), and over in Canada, Toronto survived 1-0 against Montreal.

Over in the Western Conference, Minnesota United won 2-0 over San Jose Earthquakes before things turned chaotic with the late games.

LAFC blanked Seattle 3-0, Vancouver lost Ryan Gauld to injury and 4-3 to Houston Dynamo, Riqui Puig inspired LA Galaxy to hold on and beat Portland 3-2, then a late Cole Bassett penalty saw Colorado Rapids win 3-2 over Real Salt Lake.

The teams that split the points were Orlando City and New York City (1-1), New England and FC Dallas (1-1), Sporting KC and St. Louis (1-1) plus Austin and Charlotte (2-2).

Stat of the night

One of the shocks of the night arrived inside the fortress that is Red Bull Arena.

With a 3-1 victory over FC Cincinnati tonight, the @NewYorkRedBulls extended their second longest home unbeaten streak (12 games) to begin a season in club history (13 games in 2012). The Red Bulls are the only remaining @MLS team not to lose at home this season (7-0-5). pic.twitter.com/s2Rb3PJ18H — MLS Communications (@MLS_PR) July 21, 2024

Player of the night

Hat-trick hero Dániel Gazdag earns this honour after ripping apart Nashville’s defence.

Tonight’s hat trick by the @PhilaUnion’s Dániel Gazdag marked the sixth time in @MLS history that a club had two different players score a hat trick in consecutive games after Tai Baribo had three goals on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/NfHlMmRjaJ — MLS Communications (@MLS_PR) July 21, 2024

It’s now 14 goals and one assist in 20 MLS games this season for the 28-year-old attacking midfielder.

DANIEL GAZDAG COMPLETES THE SECOND HAT TRICK AT SUBARU PARK THIS WEEK!!!#DOOP | #PHIvNSH 3-0 pic.twitter.com/4Fawg78pnz — Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) July 21, 2024

He is the second player in Union history to hit 80 career goal contributions alongside Sébastien Le Toux (100).

What this means

NYRB are the biggest winners in the East with an upset over second-place Cincinnati. A second consecutive slip for Columbus is something they can’t make a habit of, but two games in hand could see the Crew eventually move behind leaders Inter Miami.

Toronto, meanwhile, secured a season double over Montreal and remains in the Final Series play-offs, while New England sits bottom of the table.

Over in the West, back-to-back wins for the Galaxy see them sit top and second in the race for the Supporters’ Shielf. Rivals LAFC, meanwhile, earned their first league win since July 4.

RSL are the biggest losers, slipping further down in the Supporters’ Shield race, dropping points for a third consecutive game. Houston and Minnesota secured three vital points in their playoff hunt and San Jose remains bottom of the table.

Cole Bassett cool as you like from the spot.@ColoradoRapids take the lead late! pic.twitter.com/LE1HZmfehI — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 21, 2024

What comes next?

We now take a break from the MLS action and turn our attention towards the Leagues Cup. MLS returns on August 24.