🔬 The Debrief from Saturday's Premier League action as Arsenal stumble

There were seven matches to enjoy on the first day of Premier League action in 2025.

Here's what we made of it all.

What happened? 📝

Arsenal dropped more points in the race for the title as Brighton fought back to claim a draw at the AMEX Stadium courtesy of a controversial penalty just before the hour mark.

Newcastle United edged past Tottenham courtesy of goals from Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon in the early kick off.

Then, West Ham were thrashed 4-1 by a rejuvenated Manchester City, while relegation candidates Southampton fell apart in a 5-0 defeat against a Bryan Mbeumo inspired Brentford.

A late goal from Leon Bailey ensured three points for Aston Villa against Leicester City, while an even later effort helped Bournemouth edge past Everton 1-0.

Chelsea's winless run continued as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Crystal Palace.

Player of the day 🔥

Welcome to the Premier League Savinho.

After scoring his first goal for Manchester City against Leicester City, the Brazilian was a key figure as Guardiola's side thrashed West Ham, grabbing two assists for Erling Haaland and seeing his cross deflected past Areola by Vladamir Coufal.

Savinho's game by numbers vs. West Ham:



7 touches in opp. box

5 crosses

3 chances created

3 duels won

3x possession won

2 successful take-ons

2 shots

2 assists



And he forced the own goal. 💪#MCIWHU pic.twitter.com/PVp52DutEd — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) January 4, 2025

Could his form help sustain Man City's revival?

Stat of the day 📊

Guardiola's golden touch returned just in time to face his favourite opponent...

Pep Guardiola is now unbeaten in all 18 of his Premier League games against West Ham.



WWWWWWWWDWWDWWWWWW



It’s the most a manager has faced a specific opponent without ever losing in the competition’s history. 👏 pic.twitter.com/sWBbIvxtap — Squawka (@Squawka) January 4, 2025

What this means 🤔

📸 ADRIAN DENNIS - AFP or licensors

As mentioned, Arsenal's dropped points put the ball firmly in Liverpool's court, who can go eight points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand should they beat Manchester United on Sunday.

Tottenham's defeat did not actually see them drop any positions in the Premier League, as West Ham missed the opportunity to leapfrog them, though Crystal Palace are now just three points behind the Lilywhites in 15th.

More dropped points for Chelsea means that all of Newcastle United, Manchester City and Bournemouth close the gap on Enzo Maresca's side, with all four sides separated by just three points, while Aston Villa sit just a point further back in 8th place.

What they said 🗣

📸 Carl Recine - 2025 Getty Images

Ange Postecoglou was left fuming by the handball in the build up to Newcastle's equaliser, and made his feelings very clear after the game.

"I know what everyone wants me to say, but all I'll say is that on any other day, on a fair and even playing ground, we would have won that game. Simple as that."

Jadon Sancho revealed Maresca's fury at two more dropped points for Chelsea. : "As the manager just said in the dressing room we just have to kill off the game in the second half."

Ross Barkley urged his Aston Villa side to be more clinical too, saying: "We created some great chances at the end. The goals will come for Ollie Watkins. We will always create chances just in this second half of the season we need to be more ruthless in front of goal."

Though Manchester City came away with three points, Pep Guardiola was left unhappy with the performance. "You judge results. We didn’t play good", he explained.

And Oliver Glasner went to great lengths to stress why Crystal Palace targeted Chelsea's left hand side, or didn't...

"We knew Sancho and Madueke have to follow them to create a back five and they are attacking players. We knew it was a matter of time before they lost the ball - Sancho lost the ball, and the winger loses his players. They are just not used to defending that much. It's a pattern of our play. It had nothing to do with Cucurella, it is just how we play with our players."

What's next? 👀

Fulham host Ipswich on Sunday before a seismic clash sees Manchester United travel to Premier League leaders Liverpool.

On Monday, Wolves and Nottingham Forest lock horns in a midlands derby, with the two sides at opposite ends of the table.

📸 Bryn Lennon - 2025 Getty Images