🔬 The Debrief on Saturday's Premier League action

Premier League action returned on Saturday with six games taking place including a mammoth battle at the Etihad.

Here's how all the action went down across the top flight of English football.

What happened? 📝

Liverpool continued their march atop the Premier League as they brushed aside Ipswich 4-1 at Anfield.

It was a harder challenge for Arsenal though, as a controversial red card threatened to derail another game for the Gunners. Ultimately though, a Riccardo Calafiori goal ensured they didn't lose more ground on the leaders.

Southampton went 1-0 up against Newcastle but fell to a 3-1 defeat, while the real winners in the bottom half were Everton, who edged past Brighton to pick up another three points.

But the shock of the afternoon came at the Vitality Stadium, where Bournemouth thrashed Nottingham Forest 5-0 thanks to a hat-trick from Dango Ouattara.

This allowed both the Cherries and also Manchester City to close the gap, as Pep Guardiola's side came from a goal down to beat Chelsea at the Etihad.

Player of the Day 🔥

Erling Haaland was excellent against Chelsea but this award could only go to one man, and it is impossible to overlook Dango Ouattara.

Bournemouth don't currently have a fit striker, but asked to lead the line the 22-year-old grabbed a late hat-trick against Nottingham Forest in their 5-0 rout.

🇧🇫 Dango Ouattara (22) vs. Nottingham Forest:



☑️ 89 minutes

⚽️ 3 goals

🚀 4 shots

💥 13 touches in the opposition’s box

🤩 5-0 win



8 goals, 4 assists in 13 @afcbournemouth starts this season.



This team is just too fun to watch! 🍒 pic.twitter.com/id5IAJLNAH — Football Wonderkids (@fbwonderkids) January 25, 2025

In doing so, he became the first player from Burkina Faso to grab three goals in a single Premier League game.

He's still only 22-years-old!

Stat of the Day 📊

From hero...

1998 - In Myles Lewis-Skelly (18) and Ethan Nwaneri (17), Arsenal are starting two English players aged 18 or younger in a Premier League game for the first time since February 1998 against Crystal Palace (Matt Upson and Paolo Vernazza). Future. pic.twitter.com/fKa7iZAM77 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 25, 2025

To zero....

18 - Aged 18 years and 121 days, Myles Lewis-Skelly is the third-youngest player to receive a red card in the Premier League, older only than Wayne Rooney v Birmingham in 2002 (17y 63d) and Michael Owen v Man Utd in 1998 (18y 117d). Detention. pic.twitter.com/DVKBXcgzhc — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 25, 2025

All inside the hour.

What this means

Everton's win moves them a massive seven points clear of the relegation zone as all three sides below them lost again, while the Toffees are now just a single point behind Tottenham.

Liverpool's lead at the other end of the table remains six points to Arsenal, but the Gunners are a further three points clear of Nottingham Forest after their thrashing.

After another small gap, Man City lead a gaggle of sides including Newcastle, Bournemouth and Chelsea, with all four sides separated by just a point.

What they said 🗣

Cody Gakpo urged his side to keep going after they continued their run atop the Premier League. "Obviously we grow as a team. It's one year more [from last season]. We have a different manager, a slightly different style of play - more possession based. Everyone is in good form but we have to keep going."

📸 Gareth Copley - 2025 Getty Images

David Moyes enjoyed a win on his 700th game, but readily admitted his side was second best.

"My heart has still not settled after that! It ended up a great results for us. Really important for us, we are too close to the bottom."

"Brighton put us to the sword, but we got the goal that mattered."

Meanwhile, Manchester City's Pep Guardiola still sounded unhappy with his side despite the win.

"We struggled lately and it has been a tough, tough season. Most players have been here eight or nine years and I am not going to change my opinion in two months. We have to realise it is not enough what we are doing. I ask them to step up and we did it. We created enough chances to score goals and in the end I am really pleased for the victory.

Mikel Arteta was asked on appealing the red card, and simply explained: “It is that clear that I leave it to you guys. I am absolutely fuming but I leave it with you. Because it is that obvious. I don't think my words are going to help.”

And Andone Iraola was gracious in victory even after his side thrashed Nottingham Forest 5-0.

"We knew we were facing a very good team on a very good run. To score first was key. Most of the last games they have been winning from the first half. The goal at the beginning helped us and made the game look better for us."

What's next? 👀

Four games take place on Sunday, with Tottenham hosting Leicester City, Manchester United taking on Fulham and Aston Villa facing Graham Potter's West Ham.

📸 OLI SCARFF - AFP or licensors