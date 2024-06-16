🔬 The Debrief as England and Netherlands get up and running at EURO 2024

🔬 The Debrief as England and Netherlands get up and running at EURO 2024

The games keep coming at EURO 2024 with another triple-header of games to enjoy on Sunday.

Here's The Debrief of the action from day three.

What happened? 📝

The Netherlands left it late to claim a 2-1 win over Poland in Group D's opening game before Slovenia held Denmark to a 1-1 draw. Elsewhere in Group C, England held on against Serbia to claim top spot













Player of the day 🔥

No one will ever forget the traumatic scenes when Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest at EURO 2020.

The Denmark playmaker's collapse during his country's opening game with Finland put football's importance into perspective.

He missed out the remainder of the tournament but resumed a top-flight career within eight months that earned a move to Manchester United.

Three years and a full 1,100 days later, Eriksen brought his Euros journey full-circle with a chested half-volley to open the scoring against Slovenia.

A moment that seemed written in the stars for the 32-year-old, even if his side eventually succumbed to a late equaliser.

Moment of the day 😍

The England fans letting everyone know who scored their opening goal of EURO 2024 👋🦁 pic.twitter.com/NxMgjvvbsO — OneFootball (@OneFootball) June 16, 2024

Three Lions supporters channelled their inner Beatles to serenade Bellingham's first-half opener in Gelsenkirchen.

Photo of the day 📸

Wojciech Szczęsny was heavily in demand during Poland's draw with the Dutch and those sharp reflexes made for one picture-perfect moment.

Stat of the day 📊

89 - Andreas Christensen completed all 89 of his passes against Slovenia, a record for most successful passes while maintaining a 100% accuracy on record in a match at the European Championship (since 1980). Ping. pic.twitter.com/gkv2Wj3C85 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 16, 2024

What this means 🤔

Ronald Koeman's Oranje have taken an early lead in Group D while Group C sees England sitting pretty ahead of their meeting with second-placed Denmark.

What they said 🗣️

Jude Bellingham on his England winner "I've got used to kind of getting in the box, playing wide or taking people on through the middle. I've got into the habit at Madrid and wanted to carry my form on into the Euros as well. It's a great start to get my confidence up and helping to win the game was the most important."

Slovenia hero Erik Janža: "We knew it was going to be a tough match. We had some problems in the first half but later we managed to pull together and get this draw. When the ball came to me, I just closed my eyes and kicked with with all the power I've got."

Kasper Hjulmand on where his Denmark side went wrong: "We didn't have enough intensity and got too passive. We had some good chances, a great counterattack that we didn't take advantage of. But that's what happens in football games, sometimes it changes."

The Netherlands' Donyell Malen: "We had a lot of chances so to start the tournament with a draw is not great. We were always looking for the win. If you keep pressing and keep banging on the door, you know the goal is going to come.

Adam Buksa on Poland's defeat: "We were clear underdogs not only in this game, but in this group generally. I think we can be proud of our contribution today. But of course, in such competitions, only points matter."

What comes next? ⏭️

France take top billing on Monday with their Group D clash with Austria. Before then, Ukraine and Romania do battle while dark horses Belgium take on Slovakia, both in Group E.