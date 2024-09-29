🔬 The Debrief on an electric Saturday night of MLS action

The MLS action Saturday evening did not disappoint. A plethora of teams clinched their spots in the playoffs, while bragging rights in a few local rivalries were snatched as well. Let’s dig into the major talking points.

What happened

Charlotte-FC-v-Inter-Miami-CF-1727581125.jpg

Lionel Messi bagged a goal but Miami could only secure a point at home against Charlotte as they chase a record Supporters Shield triumph. The Herons will now have to pick up three wins in their final three games to make history.

Meanwhile, LAFC got back to winning ways with a huge victory in Cincinnati to throw their hat back in the ring for second place in the Western Conference.

OMG DENIS BOUANGA! 🤯 He cuts up the defense and scores from a near-impossible angle. pic.twitter.com/5Ce90KtBEB — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 29, 2024

In the marquee result of the night, NYCFC stormed into Red Bull Arena and thumped their neighbors 5-1 in the Hudson River Derby, giving themselves a platform to sneak into the top-four in the east.

BREAKING NEWS: Nothing has changed 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/HWn9T99kTF — New York City FC (@newyorkcityfc) September 29, 2024

Staying in the east, Christian Benteke bagged two goals as D.C. United fought back to earn a draw against reigning champs Columbus Crew at Audi Field to remain without touching distance of the playoff spots.

In another resounding result, Orlando picked up an emphatic win in Dallas as they remain one of MLS’ hottest teams, winning four of their last five games to launch themselves into fourth in the Eastern Conference.

In the Western Conference, St. Louis City earned bragging rights in their rivalry with Sporting KC, downing the US Open Cup runners up 3-1 at City Park.

Minnesota’s playoff push continued to solidify with an impressive 3-0 win at home against a very good Colorado Rapids side. Meanwhile in Cascadia, Seattle earned a gutsy win at home against Houston, while Portland and Vancouver shared points north of the border.

Player of the night

Republic-of-Ireland-v-Belgium-International-Friendly-1727582661.jpg

Christian Benteke has truly thrown himself into the MLS MVP picture, and he had another two goals again Saturday evening against Columbus.

The former Liverpool striker has hit the 20 goal mark this season, becoming the club’s first 20-goal scorer since Luciano Emilio in 2007.

#20 for Benteke 3 goals ahead of the next guy. He almost has the Golden Boot wrapped uppic.twitter.com/cRNDAtRWuX — Nutmeg Soccer (@NutmegSoccerCo) September 29, 2024

What this means

‘Clinched’ was the word of the evening around MLS this evening, with a handful of teams booking their passage to the postseason.

Here's how things stand after Matchday 35. 👀 pic.twitter.com/QqQ8vIoqGM — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 29, 2024

Meanwhile, we must focus in on the Supporters Shield race. Columbus sit eight points behind Miami, with a game in hand on the Herons. However, the two juggernauts will face off in Ohio this Wednesday. Should the Crew win that game and their game in hand, they could close the gap on Messi and his mates to just two points heading into the two final games of the season. Buckle up, folks!

What comes next

As previously alluded to, attention will turn to another round of highly-anticipated midweek fixtures this Wednesday. Among the matches is Columbus vs Miami, Colorado Rapids vs LA Galaxy, and Vancouver Whitecaps vs Seattle Sounders.