‘Death and Other Details’ Canceled After One Season at Hulu

“Death and Other Details” has been canceled after just one season at Hulu, Variety has confirmed.

The news comes a little over three weeks after the Season 1 finale, which debuted on March 5. The cast included Violett Beane, Mandy Patinkin, Lauren Patten, Rahul Kohli, Angela Zhou, Hugo Diego Garcia, Pardis Saremi, and Linda Emond.

The official description of the series stated, “Set amidst the glamor of the global elite, ‘Death and Other Details’ centers on the brilliant and restless Imogene Scott (Beane), who finds herself in the wrong place/wrong time (okay, it was kinda her fault) and becomes the prime suspect in a locked room murder mystery. The setting? A lavishly restored Mediterranean ocean liner. Suspects? Every pampered guest and every exhausted crew member. The problem? To prove her innocence, she must partner with a man she despises—Rufus Cotesworth (Patinkin), the world’s greatest detective.”

Mike Weiss and Heidi Cole McAdams wrote and executive produced the series, while also serving as showrunners. Marc Webb directed the pilot and executive produced with Mark Martin for Black Lamb. David Petrarca was also an executive producer. ABC Signature produced.

The show failed to make much of an impact with audiences upon its release, having never cracked the Nielsen Top 10 streaming rankings since episodes began dropping on Hulu. Likewise, it found little love with critics, with the first season holding a 55% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

In her review for Variety, Aramide Tinubu wrote, “[Because] of the large cast and ever-evolving plot, some episodes lack clarity. Moreover, no living person aboard the ship, except maybe That Derek, is likable. As the storylines and secrets pile up, the mystery becomes more of a confusing maze than an intriguing puzzle.”

