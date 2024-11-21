De'Anthony Melton done for year with torn ACL

Anthony Slater: De’Anthony Melton is out for the season, Warriors announce. ACL surgery. Massive blow to the Warriors’ rotation/depth.

Source: x.com

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

The Golden State Warriors report that Stephen Curry (knee), Kevon Looney (illness), Lindy Waters III (knee) are questionable for tonight at LA

De'Anthony Melton (ACL sprain) remains out

Reece Beekman is out on 2way - 4:07 PM

Bobby Marks: Golden State is allowed to file a Disabled Player Exception with the D’Anthony Melton season ending injury. The DPE would be worth $6.4M (50% of his salary). However, Golden State is $534K below the first apron and not allowed to exceed the threshold. Melton is an -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / November 20, 2024

The Warriors can also sustain the frenetic defensive pace because they have a faster, deeper, stronger rotation than they did last season. At new defensive coordinator Jerry Stackhouse’s urging, they’re harrying opponents by blitzing almost every pick-and-roll, something very different than what the Warriors have done in this era. They give up some open shots this way, but they also cause a lot more chaos and give aggressive, athletic defenders like De’Anthony Melton, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, and Gary Payton II a lot of room to fly around. “We really decided on doing that after the personnel moves this summer,” Kerr said. “Once we added Melt, once we knew GP and Wiggs were healthy and looking good, once we decided to play bigger with Trayce [Jackson-Davis] and Draymond, it just made sense. Jerry really pushed for it and he’s been great at teaching it. But it’s a combination really of personnel and what makes the most sense for our team. Wouldn’t have made sense last year.” -via San Francisco Standard / November 15, 2024

Monte Poole: 'For him to be out a couple weeks . . . just got to stay the course with him, keep his faith. And when he comes back, he’ll come back better.' -Warriors' Buddy Hield, on teammate De'Anthony Melton, whose prognosis has not been announced by the team -via Twitter @MontePooleNBCS / November 14, 2024

