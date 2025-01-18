A deal that would see Kyle Walker leave Manchester City may be imminent and that’s probably for the best

Based on recent events it would be a major surprise if Kyle Walker remains at Manchester City at the close of the current transfer window. Pep Guardiola told the media last week that the City captain is currently considering his future at the club. Now several reports indicate that Walker could be on the verge of sealing a move to AC Milan. After events earlier this week that could be for the best for all concerned.

Reporter Marco Conterio has reported via X that Kyle Walker has agreed personal terms with AC Milan. Furthermore, Conterio reports that Walker has said goodbye to his Manchester City teammates and staff ahead of a potential move to AC Milan. Journalist Nicolò Schira has also reported that Walker has agreed on a deal that will see him sign with AC Milan until 2027. Schira adds that Manchester City and AC Milan are currently in advanced talks over a deal that will see Walker leave the world champions this month.

Perhaps it is for the best that a deal for Kyle Walker is concluded quickly.

Kyle Walker’s standing at Manchester City is secure. He will forever remain a part of Manchester City’s history. The contributions Walker has made to the club have been integral to Pep Guardiola’s side’s recent era of dominance. There is an argument to be made that some of City’s recent success may not have been possible without Kyle Walker. His performances during Manchester City’s 22/23 UEFA Champions League semi-final triumph over Real Madrid will go down in City folklore. He snuffed out the threat of Vinicius Junior, and that was a common theme of his time at Manchester City when he was at his best. Walker’s contribution shouldn’t be forgotten even though his physical attributes and performances have diminished this season.

Events earlier this week have put a dampener on the final stages of Kyle Walker’s Manchester City career. Walker called out an account on social media earlier this week for a false explanation of his absence from City’s squad for their match against Brentford. It shouldn’t be getting to that point. Walker’s performances have diminished but he deserves to be treated with respect. He’s earned that right based on his performances during his City career. The hope is that Walker’s time at the club is celebrated if he does leave City this month.

It appears that Kyle Walker’s move to AC Milan is in its final stages. The sooner it is completed the quicker everyone can move on. Perhaps that is for the best and Walker can get the kudos he deserves if he does leave Manchester City.