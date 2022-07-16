Deadly weather: 6 dead in Montana dust storm pile-up; 2 dead in Colorado flooding

Christine Fernando, USA TODAY
·3 min read
Deadly weather: 6 dead in Montana dust storm pile-up; 2 dead in Colorado flooding

Friday night brought severe weather that turned deadly in parts of the country, including a dust storm that led to a massive pileup on a Montana interstate and rushing floodwaters in Colorado.

A dust storm on Interstate 90 in Montana caused a pileup of 21 vehicles Friday evening, Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay M. Nelson told USA TODAY. Six people, including two juveniles, died in the crashes, and eight others were hospitalized for their injuries.

Severe flooding Friday night in northern Colorado's Buckthorn Canyon swept away a home and killed a woman and child inside, authorities said.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service also issued flood advisories Friday in Arizona's Yavapai and Coconino Counties as monsoon rain hit the area. Water carried mud to people's homes in Flagstaff in Coconino County, filling up yards and streets, local news outlets reported.

Weekend forecast: The Plains and the Midwest now face a threat of thunderstorms through the weekend, according to AccuWeather. The storms are expected to target parts of the northern Plains on Saturday before shifting south and east Saturday night.

Deadly Montana pileup blamed on dust storm

There was "zero visibility" during the dust storm on Interstate 90 in Montana, which witnesses said stretched for over a mile long, Nelson said. Video from the scene showed scores of tractor-trailers and cars backed up for miles along two eastbound lanes.

"This was sort of an unseen extreme weather event that came up," Nelson said. "In Montana, we don't usually have dust storms storms to the extent that there's zero visibility."

Authorities did not immediately provide additional details on the conditions of the people who were injured.

Nelson said the nearest hospital to the pileup, which took place three miles west of the small southern Montana city of Hardin, was "quickly overwhelmed with the number of injuries."

First responders work the scene on Interstate 90 after a fatal pileup where at least 20 vehicles crashed near Hardin, Mont., Friday, July 15, 2022.
First responders work the scene on Interstate 90 after a fatal pileup where at least 20 vehicles crashed near Hardin, Mont., Friday, July 15, 2022.

"With 24 years on the Montana Highway Patrol, I can't recall a crash of this significance," he said. "...Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of people who tragically lost their lives."

Traffic is backed up on Interstate 90 after a fatal pileup where at least 20 vehicles crashed near Hardin, Mont., Friday, July 15, 2022.
Traffic is backed up on Interstate 90 after a fatal pileup where at least 20 vehicles crashed near Hardin, Mont., Friday, July 15, 2022.

Gov. Greg Gianforte said he was "deeply saddened" by news of the crash.

Flooding kills 2 in Colorado, authorities say

Severe flooding Friday night in northern Colorado's Buckthorn Canyon swept away a home and killed a woman and child inside, authorities said.

As officials warned residents to go to higher ground, there were multiple reports of flash flooding near Glen Haven, an unincorporated community in Larimer County, said Larimer County Sheriff's Office spokesperson David Moore.

Among these calls were reports that a camping trailer had been washed away with a woman and female child inside. After crews searched for them, both were found dead Friday evening, Moore said.

Recovery continues in Virginia county reeling from floods

Floods inundated the rural Buchanan County in Virginia earlier this week, destroying or damaging more than 100 homes. No injuries were reported, and all residents reported missing were found.

As floodwaters receded, work remained for crews and community members grappling with the damage.

Community organizations have banded together to pack and ship a truck of supplies to victims of the flood, the Winchester Star reported. Groups from across the state have made their way to flood-ravaged Buchanan County to help provide meals, according to the Kingsport Times-News.

Contributing: Chris Abshire, Sarah Kyle and Sady Swanson, Fort Collins Coloradoan; The Associated Press

Contact News Now Reporter Christine Fernando at cfernando@usatoday.com or follow her on Twitter at @christinetfern.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Montana crashes leave 6 dead after dust storm; Colorado floods kill 2

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Video Of Introvert Dogs Hanging Out Proves They’re Just As Awkward As Humans

    The gathering in a park, which was organized by a dog psychologist for shy pups, is a real howl.

  • 6 people die after storm causes Montana highway pileup

    Six people have died after a dust storm fueled by wind gusts topping 60 mph caused a pileup Friday evening on Interstate 90 in Montana, authorities said. Twenty-one vehicles crashed and Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson said authorities believe the weather was the cause. “It appears as though there was heavy winds, causing a dust storm with zero visibility,” he said.

  • Six dead after dust storm causes multiple-vehicle collision in Montana

    Drivers faced ‘zero visibility’ on major road before ‘mass casualty crash’ near Hardin city, police say

  • Canadian police confirm 'high profile' killing of Sikh businessman Malik

    Canadian police confirmed on Friday that a man shot dead in British Columbia on Thursday was Ripudaman Singh Malik, a Sikh businessman acquitted in connection with the 1985 Air India bombing that killed 329 people. Malik and Ajaib Singh Bagri, a worker in British Columbia, were acquitted in 2005 of charges related to the attack on Air India Flight 182, which exploded over the Atlantic Ocean in 1985 in one of history's deadliest bombings of a commercial airliner.

  • Nova Scotia shooting: Gunman's partner describes night of terror

    Lisa Banfield, who was with the gunman for 19 years, said she was "so scared I didn't want to move".

  • Experts: What To Do With Your Money if You Win the Lottery

    Winning a life-changing amount in the lottery, whether it's six figures on a scratch-off ticket or megamillions in the Powerball drawing, could give you the financial freedom you desire. Pay off all...

  • How invested are the Raptors in Kevin Durant trade talks?

    Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at the state of Kevin Durant trade talks and why the Raptors will hesitate to shift off their current stance. Full podcast including takeaways from Summer League is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Veteran goaltender Cam Talbot looks to being leadership to young Ottawa core

    OTTAWA — Cam Talbot is not sure what his first season in Ottawa will bring, but believes he still has a lot to offer the Senators as they look to become a playoff contender. The Senators acquired Talbot from the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night in a trade a swap of goaltenders that saw Filip Gustavsson head to the Wild. The 35-year-old Talbot will join Anton Forsberg to form Ottawa’s goalie tandem. Forsberg won the starting job last season, but it remains to be seen how duties will be shared movi

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Avalanche promote Sakic to president of hockey operations

    DENVER (AP) — Joe Sakic's title has changed. His task has not: Keep the Colorado Avalanche at the summit of hockey. The Stanley Cup champion Avalanche promoted Sakic on Monday to president of hockey operations, which means he no longer deals with the day-to-day general manager responsibilities. Make no mistake, though, he will still be deeply involved. Sakic was the architect behind a team that captured its first title since 2001. The Hall of Fame forward-turned-front-office executive was recent

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Three-time Cup winner Duncan Keith announces retirement after 17 NHL seasons

    EDMONTON — Family brought Duncan Keith to Edmonton after a stellar run as the backbone of the Chicago Blackhawks' defence. And following one solid season with the Oilers, family is why Keith feels he's in a good place to end his NHL career after 17 seasons, three Stanley Cups and two Norris Trophy awards as the league's top defenceman. Keith announced his retirement Tuesday, at times fighting back tears during a press conference as he thanked teammates, coaches and family members for helping him

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Making sense of the Blue Jays’ decision to fire manager Charlie Montoyo

    Charlie Montoyo owned a 236-236 record in three and a half seasons as manager of the Toronto Blue Jays.