Deadline day live – Arsenal agree deal to sign Bournemouth captain Neto on loan

0745 – The first bit of movement of the day comes from the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto on a season-long loan deal, the PA news agency understands.

The Gunners’ move for the 35-year-old Cherries captain is a straight switch with no obligation or option to buy.

Neto’s arrival in north London will pave the way for England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to complete a permanent move to Southampton.

Neto is set to become an Arsenal player on deadline day (John Walton/PA)

0730 – Welcome to the PA news agency’s live transfer deadline day blog.

The summer transfer window closes this evening at 11pm for Premier League, EFL clubs and teams in Scotland.

Chelsea have been linked with a last-gasp move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and Brentford’s Ivan Toney in their bid to sign a new striker.