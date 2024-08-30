Deadline Day LIVE! Arsenal want Coman and Sterling; Chelsea make Osimhen bid; Ugarte to Man Utd; latest

Deadline Day LIVE!

The summer transfer window closes tonight at 11pm, leaving clubs just hours to wrap up any last business today. Arsenal could be one of the busier teams of the day as they explore a late deal for Kingsley Coman and weigh up a move for Chelsea outcast Raheem Sterling. Both look hard to pull off but Mikel Arteta is reportedly keen. Aaron Ramsdale should join Southampton as Joan Garcia or Neto arrives as a replacement.

Sterling is running out of options to leave the Blues, along with a number of fellow exiled players such as Ben Chilwell, while Chelsea are working on deals for Victor Osimhen and Jadon Sancho, though the Manchester United winger is also in talks with Juventus. Brentford striker Ivan Toney appears to no longer be a target amid interest from Saudi Arabia.

United are shipping out Scott McTominay, to Napoli, and hope to get rid of Sancho as they bring in Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain in deal worth around £50million. Tottenham activity is expected to involve outgoings, but anything can happen in the final hours of the window! Follow along with every done deal, news and rumour below!

Latest Deadline Day transfer news and updates

Transfer window shuts at 11pm UK time

Arsenal exploring Coman and Sterling deals

Gunners agree Neto deal after Garcia frustrations

Chelsea work on Victor Osimhen deal

Manuel Ugarte passes Manchester United medical

Juventus end interest in Jadon Sancho

Neto set to undergo Arsenal medical this morning

07:45 , Alex Young

Arsenal have agreed a deal with Bournemouth to sign goalkeeper Neto on loan for the season.

The Gunners had been interested in Espanyol’s Joan Garcia as a replacement for Aaron Ramsdale, but the Spanish club are said to be demanding his €30million (£25m) release clause is paid in full.

Arsenal have duly turned their attention to Neto, who is set to undergo a medical on Friday morning.

The 35-year-old had started all three of Bournemouth’s games this season, but he is being allowed to leave as the Cherries have signed Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan from Chelsea.

Read more here!

(The Standard)

Wilfried Zaha heading to Lyon on loan

07:33 , Alex Young

Following that update on Tammy Abraham, another former Premier League player who won’t be returning to England today is Wilfried Zaha.

According to The Athletic, the former Crystal Palace talisman is set to join Lyon on loan after falling out of favour at Galatasaray.

Lyon will pay now loan fee but will cover most of Zaha’s £130,000-a-week wages.

(Getty Images)

Juventus end interest in Jadon Sancho

07:22 , Alex Young

An early blow for Jadon Sancho on deadline day.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus have now decided not to sign the Manchester United outcast.

Sancho was expected by some to head to Turin today after an agreement was reached between the two clubs.

But, overnight, it has been reported that Juve have now backed out of a deal after being unsatisfied with United’s demands.

What now for Jadon?

(Action Images via Reuters)

Tammy Abraham on the move

07:14 , Alex Young

Another player who will not be moving countries is Tammy Abraham.

The former Chelsea striker has been linked with a move back to the Premier League all summer, but reports in Italy claim the Roma man is on the verge of a move to AC Milan.

Alexis Saelemaekers will reportedly head the other way on loan.

(Getty Images)

Harvey Vale snubs shock Saudi Arabia move

07:08 , Alex Young

Chelsea youngster Harvey Vale had been a shock target for Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq.

According to BBC Sport, however, the youngster has snubbed a move to the Saudi Pro League at this early stage of his career.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Newcastle set to give up on Marc Guehi

06:59 , Alex Young

Marc Guehi is increasingly expected to remain at Crystal Palace this season.

Newcastle have been pushing to sign the centre-back this summer, with their latest bid a club-record £65m plus £5m in add-ons.

However, with Palace still refusing to sell, Sky Sports report that Newcastle are now likely to walk over and pursue other targets over the next 24 hours.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Latest on Ivan Toney

06:51 , Alex Young

Thomas Frank has confirmed that Ivan Toney will not feature for Brentford this weekend.

The striker has been left out of the Bees’ opening fixtures of the season, amid interest from Chelsea and Al-Ahli, and his future remains up in the air with a day to go until the window closes.

"I can say Ivan will not play on Saturday [against Southampton],” Frank said today.

"He is training well, in good spirits, and I am happy to answer more questions about him next time."

(Getty Images)

Ipswich turn to Odsonne Edouard after Armando Broja deal collapses

06:42 , Alex Young

Armando Broja’s proposed move to Ipswich has fallen through due to the Albanian failing a medical.

An issue was detected at his medical, scuppering an agreed deal whereby Broja was due to join Ipswich on a loan move with a £30million obligation to buy.

Chelsea are hoping to move Broja on before the end of the transfer window, after a lack of football for the Blues in recent seasons and a failed loan move to Fulham in the second half of last term.

Ipswich have looked at Odsonne Edouard of Crystal Palace — and he is high up on their list of alternatives — but he is not understood to be their favoured choice.

Click here for the full story!

(Getty Images)

Jadon Sancho deal in the balance

06:35 , Alex Young

Jadon Sancho is in discussions with Juventus, but Chelsea have not given up hope of signing the winger.

Manchester United are open to selling Sancho and RMC Sport report that Juventus boss Thiago Motta has held talks with Sancho, as the club try and reach an agreement with him over his salary demands.

It’s claimed that Chelsea are still in the hunt, but are first trying to sell Raheem Sterling to Arsenal to help fund the move.

(The FA via Getty Images)

Arsenal agree Neto deal after Joan Garcia frustrations

06:27 , Alex Young

Arsenal have agreed a loan move for Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto.

The Gunners have been linked with Joan Garcia, but Espanyol are refusing to negotiate the €30m release clause.

It has left Arsenal to look elsewhere, and The Athletic report that a loan swoop for Neto on deadline day has been quickly agreed.

Bournemouth have signed Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan, and so could be willing to let Neto leave.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Manuel Ugarte to be announced as Manchester United player

06:22 , Alex Young

Manuel Ugarte has completed his Manchester United medical.

Confirmation of the deal is now imminent, and the midfielder is expected to complete his £50.7m (€60m) move from Paris Saint-Germain in time to face Liverpool this weekend.

United will pay £42.2m up front plus a possible £8.5m in add-ons.

(The Standard)

Chelsea lodged official bid for Victor Osimhen

06:15 , Alex Young

This could prove to be the story of deadline day.

Chelsea are said to have approached Napoli tonight and will submit an official offer for Victor Osimhen.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, with it claimed that it is a loan deal with an obligation to buy that has been proposed.

Chelsea are in talks with Osimhen over his salary demands, while Al-Ahli are waiting to see if the potential move to Stamford Bridge collapses.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal offered out-of-favour duo Kingsley Coman and Raheem Sterling

06:11 , Alex Young

Arsenal have been offered Raheem Sterling and Kingsley Coman.

The Gunners have been linked with a number of wingers this summer, but time is running out if they are to strengthen up front.

Coman will potentially leave Bayern Munich before the end of the window, though Al-Hilal are pushing to sign the Frenchman and Arsenal could struggle to match their offer.

The Daily Mail report that Arsenal have also been handed the chance to sign Sterling, who has been frozen out at Chelsea.

(Getty Images)

How long have we got?

06:08 , Alex Young

The close of the 2024 summer transfer window is almost upon us.

Business officially began on Friday, June 14 and it has been a fascinating two-and-a-half months in the market.

Clubs now have until 11pm BST tonight to complete their deals.

The relatively early end date has been chosen to ensure transfer deadline day does not fall on a weekend but any shortfall will be made up with some extra days in the January transfer window.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Good morning

06:04 , Alex Young

Hello and welcome to our Deadline Day blog, where you can keep up to date throughout the day on every bit of breaking news, gossip, rumour and, of course, done deal.

Shall we get started?