Deadline day live – Armando Broja wanted by Fulham as deadline looms

0750 – Crystal Palace also look set to sign a player from the Championship today, with Blackburn midfielder Adam Wharton said to be close to swapping Lancashire for South London.

Palace have reportedly agreed a fee of £18million plus £4m for Wharton, who could sign a five-and-a-half-year deal at Selhurst Park.



0730 – Aston Villa are expected to strengthen their squad before the window slams shut.

Middlesbrough winger Morgan Rogers is the man they want, and the deal could be worth £16million.



0715 – Welcome to the PA news agency’s live transfer deadline day blog.

The winter transfer window closes this evening at 11pm for Premier League and EFL clubs while it is 11.30pm for teams in Scotland.

There are plenty of deals in the pipeline, with Fulham linked with a deadline-day loan move for Chelsea striker Armando Broja and Rangers expected to complete the signing of Colombian winger Oscar Cortes on loan from Lens.