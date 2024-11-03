Dayton hosts Saint Francis (PA) in season opener

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at Dayton Flyers

Dayton, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton hosts Saint Francis (PA) for the season opener.

Dayton finished 25-8 overall last season while going 15-0 at home. The Flyers averaged 12.1 points off of turnovers, 9.1 second-chance points and 15.1 bench points last season.

Saint Francis (PA) went 2-11 in NEC action and 2-14 on the road a season ago. The Red Flash gave up 72.7 points per game while committing 17.9 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press