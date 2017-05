May 14, 2017; Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, USA; Jason Day on the tee box on the 2nd hole during the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass - Stadium Course. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Australian Jason Day and American Billy Horschel were headed for a playoff after tying at 268 in regulation at the Byron Nelson in Texas on Sunday.

Day shot 68 and Horschel 69 as they finished at 12 under at Irving, Texas.

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)