On This Day in 2018: Arsene Wenger says au revoir to the Emirates Stadium

Arsene Wenger took charge of his final home game as Arsenal manager on this day in 2018, with his side thrashing Burnley 5-0.

The Gunners and their fans made it a day for Wenger to cherish as the Frenchman, then 68, said au revoir to the club where he had spent 22 years as boss.

He was given a guard of honour by both teams and the match officials before kick-off, while goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (two), Alexandre Lacazette, Sead Kolasinac and Alex Iwobi ensured a stylish send-off.

📸 Arsenal fans outside the Emirates Stadium ahead of Arsene Wenger's last home match as Arsenal manager #AFC #ARSBUR pic.twitter.com/oIq9VAqNHK — PA Dugout (@PAdugout) May 6, 2018

Most supporters at the Emirates Stadium wore red “Merci Arsene” T-shirts and after the match Arsenal’s players and staff formed another guard of honour.

Wenger was presented with the gold ‘Invincibles’ trophy – presented to the club after they had completed the 2003-04 season unbeaten as champions – by long-time assistant Pat Rice.

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Bob Wilson led the tributes to Wenger on the pitch, saying: “He has built the Arsenal that we know and love today.

“He has changed the face of football in this country. Hundreds of players owe their careers to him.”

#ARSBUR was Arsene Wenger’s 606th & final home game in charge of @Arsenal, the 27th time that his team have won by five or more goals on home soil 👏 pic.twitter.com/5xW9ccOTV8 — Premier League (@premierleague) May 6, 2018

Wenger replaced Bruce Rioch as Gunners boss in 1996, becoming the first Frenchman to manage in the Premier League.

He went on to win three league titles and seven FA Cups, which included two league and Cup doubles in 1997-98 and 2001-2002.

After winning Wenger’s final home game in charge, the Gunners lost 3-1 at Leicester before winning 1-0 at Huddersfield in his last match when his 1,235-game reign came to an end.