On this day in 2011: Chelsea sack manager Carlo Ancelotti

Chelsea sacked manager Carlo Ancelotti after he failed to deliver any trophies in the 2010/11 season, on this day in 2011.

After taking over in July 2009, the Italian enjoyed a successful first season at Stamford Bridge as he delivered a Premier League title and an FA Cup triumph.

But loyalty to managers was not one of former owner Roman Abramovich’s main characteristics and after Ancelotti’s side finished nine points behind champions Manchester United in second – and went out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage – the Russian quickly let him go.

Ancelotti signed Fernando Torres in the January window (Nick Potts/PA)

Abramovich had piled millions and millions into the Chelsea squad, including the £50million addition of Fernando Torres in January, so had a right to be displeased with his club’s season.

The Russian had no problems sacking managers in the past, with Jose Mourinho quickly dispensed of four months after delivering back-to-back trophies.

But there was something especially heartless about Ancellotti’s sacking.

'I want to give a big welcome back to Carlo Ancelotti, a manager I have so much respect for. I loved working for him and I’m sure he’ll get a good reception from the fans after what he achieved in his time at Stamford Bridge.' – Frank Lampard. #CHEEVE pic.twitter.com/hwSG0W38dq — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 8, 2020

After a 1-0 defeat at Everton on the final day of the season, Ancelotti had just given his post-match press conference when then chief executive Ron Gourlay was reported to have taken him to one side in the corridor of Goodison Park and delivered the news.

Chelsea thought they had got the next Mourinho by bringing in Andre Villas-Boas from Porto.

Hailed as an up-and-coming star, it was hard for the Portuguese to step out of Mourinho’s shadow and he only last 40 games, sacked in March with the club languishing in the Premier League.

Ancelotti has since gone on to win two Champions League trophies (Nick Potts/PA)

Ancelotti’s reputation was not affected by his sacking as his next three jobs at Paris St Germain, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich proved.

The Italian returned to the Premier League in 2019 as he ironically joined Everton, the location of his sacking eight years earlier.

Ancelotti has since gone on to win the Champions League with Real Madrid twice, firstly in the 2013-14 season before he returned to the club to win the crown in 2021-22 and currently has the opportunity to add a third when they take on Borussia Dortmund at Wembley on June 1.