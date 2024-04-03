Dax Shepard Gives Wife Kristen Bell a Sweet Kiss on the Cheek During Easter Getaway in the South — See Photos!

Both Shepard and Bell shared an inside look at their trip on their respective Instagram accounts on Tuesday

Kristen Bell/Instagram Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard celebrate Easter in the south

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard brought some Southern charm to their Easter festivities this year!

Both the Parenthood alum, 49, and the Frozen star, 43, shared a carousel of photos from their Easter trip to their respective Instagram accounts on Tuesday. While they didn’t give away the exact location of their getaway, both noted that they were somewhere “in the south.”

Shepard even detailed some of the activities the couple enjoyed with their family and friends on Sunday to celebrate the holiday.

“Easter in the South was a delight,” he wrote in his caption. “Showed Gamma Jane how to find a podcast, showed Rhonda that the picture of her hydrangeas I took two Easters ago are now tattooed on my arm. So grateful for the hospitality 💙❤️♥️.”

Echoing a similar sentiment, Bell wrote on her post: “A very grateful Easter in the south 💜.”

The first two shots that the mom of two shared were cute selfies of herself and her husband of 11 years. Shepard and Bell were all dressed up for Easter Sunday as they smiled in the first snap, followed by Shepard giving his wife a sweet kiss on the cheek in the second.

Kristen Bell/Instagram Dax Shepard holds up his Easter basket

Also included in the mix is a photo of the Armchair Expert host proudly holding up an Easter egg basket.

Bell was also on the hunt, as another shot shows her holding a white basket while she looks through a bush for hidden eggs.

Kristen Bell/Instagram Kristen Bell searches for eggs

A group photo of all the adults — some proudly holding their baskets and eggs — is pictured in the last slide.

Kristen Bell/Instagram Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard celebrate Easter in the south

Bell also snuck in a funny video of Shepard staring off into the distance as he holds a beverage, followed by him making a face afterward as he takes a sip out of the glass.

Meanwhile, Shepard’s post included a sweet shot of him demonstrating how to search for a podcast on a phone to “Gamma Jane” per his caption.

Dax Shepard/Instagram Dax Shepard shows Gamma Jane how to find a podcast

He included the group photo in his post which was taken at a wider angle, revealing the vibrant green grass and trees in the background.

Kristen Bell/Instagram Dax Shepard gives wife Kristen Bell a kiss on the cheek

Shepard and Bell share two daughters, Lincoln and Delta, who were not pictured in the post — though the parents tend to keep their daughters’ faces hidden on social media.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE in March 2019, the couple revealed that while they love to celebrate holidays like Easter, they keep it real with their kids when it comes to mythical creatures like the Easter bunny.

Kristen Bell/instagram Kristen Bell with her and Dax Shepard's two daughters on Easter in 2023

“We don’t do any white lying, for better or worse. If they want the truth, they get the truth,” Shepard told PEOPLE at the time.

He continued, “They know how babies are made, they know that Santa Claus is us, they know that a giant rabbit doesn’t break into the house and leave them chocolate in April every year.”



