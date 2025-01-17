Dawn Staley's massive new contract: South Carolina coach becomes top-paid in women's hoops

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

South Carolina head women's basketball coach Dawn Staley signed a contract extension, making her the sport's highest-paid coach, the school announced Friday.

The contract will keep Staley at the school through the 2029-30 season.

The total value of the contract is $25.25 million, including a $4 million annual salary, a $500,00 signing bonus and a $250,000 escalator every season.

LSU's Kim Mulkey and UConn's Geno Auriemma are the only other women's coaches making more than $3 million a season.

“I’m proud to represent the University of South Carolina and of its investment in women’s basketball,” Staley said in a statement. “What we’ve been able to accomplish on the court is a testament to what can happen when you bring together the right people from a team perspective but also have the right commitment from the University, the Athletics Department and the community to providing that team with everything it needs to be successful."

Since taking over the South Carolina program in 2008, the 54-year-old Staley, a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer and a four-time Olympic gold medalist as a player and coach, has been a significant force in women's basketball.

The Gamecocks have been to the Final Four six times, including each of the past four seasons, and have won three national championships under Staley.

Staley has also led South Carolina to eight SEC regular season and tournament titles and is a four-time Naismith Coach of the Year.

This season, the defending national champions are ranked No. 2 with a 17-1 record and a 5-0 mark in conference play.

