Dawn Staley’s heart was so full after watching A’ja Wilson and Kamilla Cardoso clash during Aces-Sky

Mar 30, 2023; Dallas, TX, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley speaks to members of the media at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

While everyone else had their minds positively blown by a motivated A'ja Wilson one-upping Chennedy Carter with an absurd game-winner, Dawn Staley was just a proud coach watching the Las Vegas Aces and Chicago Sky square off.

The South Carolina legend has, of course, established the best program in women's college basketball. Two of her best players in recent years have been Wilson (the No. 1 overall selection in 2018) and 2024 No. 3 overall pick Kamilla Cardoso.

Well, conveniently, Sunday afternoon's thriller pitted Wilson in a heated paint matchup against Cardoso.

Even while Wilson is the current MVP favorite, the rookie Cardoso more than held her own with five blocks, as she really made Wilson every shot. And from start to finish, Staley loved watching every second as she beamed with pride for two of her finer pupils after the game:

@_ajawilson22 with the game winner! @Kamillascsilva with the monster game. @GamecockWBB did not lose today. The @WNBA is better because the product is truly one to watch every DAMN game! It’s WOMEN’S SPORTS and WOMEN’S SPORTS to STAY! Come on! — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) August 25, 2024

A full co-sign to Staley's thoughts. South Carolina basketball did not lose Sunday, and the WNBA product continues to be formidable and edge-of-your-seat in every single game.

Here's to watching Wilson and Cardoso clash in remarkable battles for years to come.

