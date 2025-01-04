Davis scores 24 in LIU's 78-62 victory against Le Moyne

NEW YORK (AP) — Malachi Davis had 24 points in LIU's 78-62 victory against Le Moyne on Friday night.

Davis added five assists and three steals for the Sharks (5-11, 1-0 Northeast Conference). Jamal Fuller scored 20 points, going 8 of 12 and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line. Jalen Lee finished 4 of 9 from the field to finish with nine points.

The Dolphins (5-11, 0-1) were led in scoring by Ocypher Owens, who finished with 19 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks. Robby Carmody added 16 points and two steals for Le Moyne. Dwayne Koroma also recorded seven points.

LIU plays Sunday against Chicago State at home, and Le Moyne hosts Fairleigh Dickinson on Friday.

