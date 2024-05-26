Davis Riley shoots 14-under, runs away with 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial

Davis Riley shot a final day even-par to easily win the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge Sunday at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth.

Riley shut the door early on Scottie Scheffer en route to his second PGA victory.

It was Riley’s third time playing the Charles Schwab Challenge and his previous best finish came in 2022 when tied for fourth place.

Riley will receive $1.6 million in addition to 500 FedEx Cup points and a one-of-a-kind 1975 Schwab Stingray for his victory.

Riley was the leader heading into the final day of play with a four-stroke lead over Scheffler, who had rebounded from a rough start on Thursday at the newly renovated course along the Trinity River.

Scheffler finished tied for second after shooting 9-under. Keegan Bradley shot a final round three-under 67 to finish tied with Scheffler.

Riley never seemed in danger of losing the lead after dropping a 27-foot putt to birdie on No. 4.

The final round was paused for a moment of silence to remember Grayson Murray, the 30-year-old PGA golfer was found dead Saturday after withdrawing from the tournament on the 16th hole Thursday.

A Mississippi native, Riley won the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans for his first career PGA Tour win and has earned $352,863 on tour this season. He ranks 151 in FedEx Cup Point rankings before his win at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Riley is the World’s No. 250 best golfer according to the World Golf Ranking.

After finishing third in the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge, Scheffler once again found himself in contention heading into the final day of competition. Scheffler is No. 1 in both FedEx Cup Points (3915) and tour earnings ($18,693,235) — more than double than that of Wyndham Clark, who ranks second in both categories.

Scheffler came to Fort Worth after a thorny week at the PGA Championship in Louisville, Kentucky, where he was arrested by police, accused of reckless driving, assaulting an officer and disregarding traffic signals before the second round.

A recently released video by Louisville Metro Police appears to contradict police reports.

Despite his struggles on Sunday, Scheffler earned a third-place finish extended his streak of top-10 finishes at a PGA Tour event to 10 in a row.

Last year’s winner Emiliano Grillo finished in 64th place shooting 6-over par at the invitational and 1-over 71 on Sunday.