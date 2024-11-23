Davis, Lakers to host Jokic and the Nuggets

Denver Nuggets (8-5, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (10-5, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lakers -3.5; over/under is 230

BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers host Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

The Lakers are 7-2 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is 4-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Nuggets are 4-6 in Western Conference play. Denver ranks ninth in the league scoring 53.0 points per game in the paint led by Jokic averaging 16.6.

The Lakers make 48.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents (46.4%). The Nuggets average 116.8 points per game, 0.6 more than the 116.2 the Lakers give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 31.3 points, 11.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Lakers.

Jokic is averaging 29.7 points, 13.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Nuggets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 7-3, averaging 118.1 points, 39.1 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points per game.

Nuggets: 6-3, averaging 117.3 points, 45.3 rebounds, 30.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Jaxson Hayes: out (ankle), Anthony Davis: day to day (foot), Jarred Vanderbilt: out (foot), Bronny James: out (heel), Christian Wood: out (knee).

Nuggets: Aaron Gordon: out (calf), DaRon Holmes II: out for season (achilles), Vlatko Cancar: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press