Davis Cup Finals LIVE! Rafael Nadal latest score and updates as Spain face Netherlands in Final 8

Tennis bids farewell to an all-time icon in Rafael Nadal this week as he plays the final tournament of his illustrious career. The 22-time Grand Slam champion announced last month that he was retiring from the sport aged 38 after a torrid few years with injuries, going on to face great rival Novak Djokovic one last time at the inaugural Six Kings exhibition event in Saudi Arabia.

Now Nadal has his sights set firmly set on making it a fairytale end as he looks to guide Spain to a seventh Davis Cup crown and first since 2019 as they host the Final 8 of the 2024 edition in Malaga. That journey begins today with a quarter-final showdown against the Netherlands, with Nadal set to kick off the action against Botic van de Zandschulp after initial questions over his involvement in the singles.

Spanish captain David Ferrer has a formidable team to call upon, with world No3 Carlos Alcaraz set to follow his hero Nadal as the hosts look to seal their progress in the first tie of the round without the need for a tense doubles decider. Follow Spain vs Netherlands in the Davis Cup Finals live below!

Start time: 4pm GMT | Malaga

15:43

So, once Rafa Nadal and Botic van de Zandschulp do the business, the second singles rubber will follow straight after. That will see Carlos Alcaraz take on Tallon Griekspoor.

A deciding doubles match takes place later in the evening if required.

Nadal vs Van de Zandschulp head-to-head

15:36 , Alex Young

The clock is counting down in Malaga.

He takes on Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp, who he has twice faced before - winning on both occasions.

Those two meetings both came in 2022, winning in straight sets at the French Open before another routine win at Wimbledon a few weeks later.

On for the hat-trick today.

Confirmed: Rafael Nadal to play singles for Spain

15:12 , George Flood

It has now been officially confirmed that Rafael Nadal will be in the second singles slot for Spain today, behind Carlos Alcaraz.

As reported, he will be up first against Botic van de Zandschulp.

Will it be the final singles match of his illustrious career?

(AFP via Getty Images)

Rafael Nadal focused on Davis Cup glory as retirement looms

14:51

It is set to be a massively emotional week for Rafael Nadal, regardless of how it all ends for Spain.

However, the 22-time Grand Slam champion does not believe he will struggle to contain his emotions on court as he looks to deliver his nation a seventh Davis Cup title overall and first since 2019 - when he played a central role and sealed the trophy-winning victory against Canada’s Denis Shapovalov on home soil in Madrid.

"If I am on court, hopefully not, no, because at the end I am not here for retiring. I'm here to try to help the team,” Nadal said this week.

"Then it's of course going to be my last week on the professional tour, but at the end, we are here in a teams competition.

"The most important thing here is to try to help the team and to stay all focused on what we have to do, that is play tennis and do it very well.

“Because the rival is going to be difficult, and the conditions are difficult, too. So then the emotions are going to be for the end.

"To play my last event in Spain, it's something that I am very happy with. Because I will never have the chance to thank enough everybody here in Spain, the support that I receive and the love that I felt always."

(Getty Images for ITF)

David Ferrer staying tight-lipped on Rafael Nadal role for Spain

14:43

It had been assumed that Rafael Nadal was most likely to be playing doubles alongside Marcel Granollers for Spain, before those reports that he was set to step up first in singles instead against Botic van de Zandschulp.

Spanish captain David Ferrer has until one hour before the opening contest to officially confirm his choices, and was giving nothing away when speaking to the media on Monday.

"I see (Nadal) doing well, after a period of inactivity he is improving day by day, without a doubt, which is the most important thing," Ferrer told reporters.

“As for him playing singles, I don't know, I don't know yet.... We'll announce the team tomorrow and we'll see.

“I may have decided already, but I won't say until the last moment.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Spain vs Netherlands schedule

14:28 , George Flood

As mentioned, it will be Rafael Nadal against Botic van de Zandschulp up first in the opening singles match of this tie.

Nothing has been confirmed beyond that just yet, though you can imagine that Nadal’s fellow superstar Carlos Alcaraz will be lined up for the second singles contest by captain David Ferrer to either seal Spain’s place in the semi-finals or else level things up to force a doubles decider.

Roberto Bautista Agut and Pedro Martinez are other options for Spain.

The Netherlands - captained by doubles legend Paul Haarhuis - also have Jesper de Jong and Tallon Griekspoor as singles options, with the latter presumably the favourite to take on Alcaraz.

If a doubles match is needed, then the Dutch have two decorated specialists in Jean-Julien Roger and Wesley Koolhof, while Spain have former world No1 Marcel Granollers.

Two-time Grand Slam winner Koolhof, 35, is also due to retire after these finals.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Rafael Nadal to open singles action for Spain

14:14 , George Flood

Given his struggles with injury and lack of game time in recent months, there had initially appeared to be a major question mark over whether Rafael Nadal would play in the singles today or else be held back in case needed for a doubles decider.

It will no doubt have been a difficult choice for Spain captain David Ferrer, with an adoring home crowd desperate to see one of the country’s finest-ever sportsmen in action at least one final time.

Some fans have paid a small fortune to be in attendance and if Nadal had been held back with the Netherlands then winning both singles matches, it would have been both heartbreaking for them and a massively anti-climatic end to his career.

While Ferrer promised to leave it until the 11th hour to confirm his selections for today, widespread reports emerged from Spain earlier this afternoon confirming that Nadal would indeed play singles - opening the quarter-final tie against world no74 Botic van de Zandschulp.

(Getty Images for ITF)

Davis Cup finals live

14:03 , George Flood

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s opening live coverage of the 2024 Davis Cup Finals in Malaga.

