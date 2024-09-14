Davis Cup 2024: Results, schedule, group standings, how to watch and format
With the tennis majors now wrapped up for 2024, the focus swiftly shifts to the Davis Cup.
Great Britain’s hopes of reaching the final eight took a significant blow on Friday when both Jack Draper and Dan Evans lost to Argentine opponents.
Britain are almost certain to need a 3-0 win over Canada on Sunday, when a record crowd of more than 13,000 is expected, to make it to the last eight.
Here’s everything you need to know.
Davis Cup 2024 dates and venue
The Davis Cup group stage matches began on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, and run through to Sunday, September 15.
These fixtures are taking place across four venues. Group A matches are in Bologna, with Valencia hosting Group B. All Group C fixtures will take place in Zhuhai, China, with Manchester the venue for Group D.
The two top teams in each of the four groups will qualify for the knockout stage in Malaga in November.
These Davis Cup ties are best-of-three rubbers, played on the same day. There are two best-of-three singles matches, followed by a doubles match.
How to watch the Davis Cup 2024
TV channel and live stream: The Davis Cup Finals will be shown live on the Tennis Channel, which costs £2.49 a month in the UK after a seven-day free trial.
Great Britain’s three matches will be available for free on BBC iPlayer.
Davis Cup 2024 standings and schedule
Group A
Tuesday September 10
Netherlands 1-2 Belgium
Wednesday September 11
Italy 2-1 Brazil
Thursday September 12
Netherlands 2-1 Brazil
Friday September 13
Italy 2-1 Belgium
Saturday September 14
Belgium 1-2 Brazil
Sunday September 15
Italy vs Netherlands
Position
Team
Matches
Won
Lost
Sets
Points
1
Italy
2
2
0
4-2
2
2
Netherlands
2
1
1
3-3
1
3
Brazil
3
1
2
4-5
1
4
Belgium
3
1
2
4-5
1
Group B
Tuesday September 10
Australia 2-1 France
Wednesday September 11
Czech Republic 0-3 Spain
Thursday September 12
Australia 3-0 Czech Republic
Friday September 13
France 1-2 Spain
Saturday September 14
Czech Republic 1-2 France
Sunday September 15
Australia vs Spain
Position
Team
Matches
Won
Lost
Sets
Points
1
Spain
2
2
0
5-1
2
2
Australia
2
2
0
5-1
2
3
France
3
1
2
4-5
1
4
Czech Republic
3
0
3
1-8
0
Group C
Tuesday September 10
Germany 3-0 Slovakia
Wednesday September 11
USA 3-0 Chile
Thursday September 12
Germany 3-0 Chile
Friday September 13
USA 3-0 Slovakia
Saturday September 14
Germany 1-2 USA
Sunday September 15
Slovakia vs Chile
Position
Team
Matches
Won
Lost
Sets
Points
1
USA
3
3
0
8-1
3
2
Germany
3
2
1
7-2
2
3
Slovakia
2
0
2
0-6
0
4
Chile
2
0
2
0-6
0
Group D
Tuesday September 10
Canada 2-0 Argentina
Wednesday September 11
Thursday September 12
Canada 3-0 Finland
Friday September 13
Saturday September 14
Finland 0-3 Argentina
Sunday September 15
Canada vs Great Britain
Position
Team
Matches
Won
Lost
Sets
Points
1
Canada
2
2
0
5-1
2
2
Argentina
3
2
1
6-3
2
3
Great Britain
2
1
1
3-3
1
4
Finland
3
0
3
1-8
0
