Davis Cup 2024: Results, schedule, group standings, how to watch and format

With the tennis majors now wrapped up for 2024, the focus swiftly shifts to the Davis Cup.

Great Britain’s hopes of reaching the final eight took a significant blow on Friday when both Jack Draper and Dan Evans lost to Argentine opponents.

Britain are almost certain to need a 3-0 win over Canada on Sunday, when a record crowd of more than 13,000 is expected, to make it to the last eight.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Davis Cup 2024 dates and venue

The Davis Cup group stage matches began on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, and run through to Sunday, September 15.

These fixtures are taking place across four venues. Group A matches are in Bologna, with Valencia hosting Group B. All Group C fixtures will take place in Zhuhai, China, with Manchester the venue for Group D.

The two top teams in each of the four groups will qualify for the knockout stage in Malaga in November.

These Davis Cup ties are best-of-three rubbers, played on the same day. There are two best-of-three singles matches, followed by a doubles match.

How to watch the Davis Cup 2024

TV channel and live stream: The Davis Cup Finals will be shown live on the Tennis Channel, which costs £2.49 a month in the UK after a seven-day free trial.

Great Britain’s three matches will be available for free on BBC iPlayer.

Davis Cup 2024 standings and schedule

Group A

Tuesday September 10

Netherlands 1-2 Belgium

Wednesday September 11

Italy 2-1 Brazil

Thursday September 12

Netherlands 2-1 Brazil

Friday September 13

Italy 2-1 Belgium

Saturday September 14

Belgium 1-2 Brazil

Sunday September 15

Italy vs Netherlands

Position Team Matches Won Lost Sets Points 1 Italy 2 2 0 4-2 2 2 Netherlands 2 1 1 3-3 1 3 Brazil 3 1 2 4-5 1 4 Belgium 3 1 2 4-5 1

Group B

Tuesday September 10

Australia 2-1 France

Wednesday September 11

Czech Republic 0-3 Spain

Thursday September 12

Australia 3-0 Czech Republic

Friday September 13

France 1-2 Spain

Saturday September 14

Czech Republic 1-2 France

Sunday September 15

Australia vs Spain

Position Team Matches Won Lost Sets Points 1 Spain 2 2 0 5-1 2 2 Australia 2 2 0 5-1 2 3 France 3 1 2 4-5 1 4 Czech Republic 3 0 3 1-8 0

Group C

Tuesday September 10

Germany 3-0 Slovakia

Wednesday September 11

USA 3-0 Chile

Thursday September 12

Germany 3-0 Chile

Friday September 13

USA 3-0 Slovakia

Saturday September 14

Germany 1-2 USA

Sunday September 15

Slovakia vs Chile

Position Team Matches Won Lost Sets Points 1 USA 3 3 0 8-1 3 2 Germany 3 2 1 7-2 2 3 Slovakia 2 0 2 0-6 0 4 Chile 2 0 2 0-6 0

Group D

Tuesday September 10

Canada 2-0 Argentina

Wednesday September 11

Finland 1-2 Great Britain

Thursday September 12

Canada 3-0 Finland

Friday September 13

Great Britain 1-2 Argentina

Saturday September 14

Finland 0-3 Argentina

Sunday September 15

Canada vs Great Britain

Position Team Matches Won Lost Sets Points 1 Canada 2 2 0 5-1 2 2 Argentina 3 2 1 6-3 2 3 Great Britain 2 1 1 3-3 1 4 Finland 3 0 3 1-8 0

