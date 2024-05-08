David Seaman fires warning to Arsenal star Bukayo Saka over fuelling injury fears

David Seaman has called for Bukayo Saka to stop fuelling injury fears on the pitch.

The 22-year-old is comfortably Arsenal’s most fouled player this season, with only Bruno Guimaraes, Jordan Ayew and Mohammed Kudus winning more free-kicks in the Premier League than the England star.

Saka has missed just two league matches this term, though, and has enjoyed a superb season, scoring his 20th goal in all competitions with a penalty in Arsenal’s win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

He was on the receiving end of a nasty challenge from Ryan Christie in that match, as the Bournemouth man caught him high in the first-half. It could well have been a red card for Christie, who avoided even a booking.

Saka received treatment before limping to the side of the pitch, where he angrily argued with the fourth official and pointed to the cut on his leg.

Bukayo Saka is wearing the impact of that high boot from Ryan Christie 😳 pic.twitter.com/r65ElCl58m — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 4, 2024

Speaking on the Seaman Says podcast, the former Arsenal goalkeeper revealed he thought Christie should have been sent off, but criticised Saka, who he believes is regularly exaggerating the extent of his pain.

“He needs to pack in that waving all the time as well because that’s normally used as a signal to the physio bench when you are in trouble,” Seaman argued.

“It’s not just Saka, I’ve seen a lot of other players doing it as well now. That was always the signal that you’re really hurt so that they can get ready really quickly to get on as soon as the ref signals to them.

“But players are doing it now, they’re doing that signal and then they’re getting up and they’re not even receiving treatment. They will try all sorts trust me, they’re rule benders!”