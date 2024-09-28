David Raya spotted with Arsenal squad but Ben White fears grow ahead of Leicester test

David Raya has been spotted with the Arsenal squad on Saturday morning ahead of the visit of Leicester, but there was no sign of Ben White.

The Gunners goalkeeper was pictured limping following the 2-2 draw at Manchester City and subsequently missed the midweek 5-1 home win over Bolton in the Carabao Cup third round, with 16-year-old Jack Porter handed a debut in his absence.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said of Raya: "We have to wait 24 hours to see if he is looking good or not that good. It's not risk, it is about a player being fit or available or not. We will make the decision tomorrow."

Hopes over Raya's fitness were raised on Saturday morning as the goalkeeper was seen with the first-team squad at the pre-match hotel - but defender White was not spotted.

Arteta appeared hopeful of White's involvement against the Foxes when also discussing Jurrien Timber's fitness on Friday.

He said: "Jurrien was able to take part in training today so that's good news. He will be available in the squad, and Ben hopefully as well."

