David Pleat to leave Tottenham after more than two decades of association

David Pleat will no longer be part of Tottenham’s scouting department.

The 79-year-old has been working with Spurs’ scouts since 2010, but announced on Monday morning he was stepping back from his role.

“Football is my life and continues to be,” Pleat said. “Spurs has been a huge part of that.

“However the game and its methods change and it’s time for me to now step back from my scouting role.

“I look forward to watching the Club have great success in the coming years. I hope to continue my association with the game.”

Pleat has a long-standing association with Tottenham, dating back to 1986 when he was appointed manager.

During his debut season he led the club to the FA Cup final before leaving in October 1987.

Pleat returned in January 1998 as Spurs’ first director of football and during his time with them he took charge of the team as caretaker manager on three separate occasions.

“I should like to thank David for his contribution over so many years and in so many ways,” said Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.

“He had, and continues to have, an encyclopedic knowledge of the game and players. I know he will continue to enjoy watching our games at all levels.”