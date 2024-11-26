David Montgomery injury update: Will the Lions' RB play on Thanksgiving?

Good news, Sonic: Knuckles might be back in action.

Signs are looking up that the Detroit Lions will have both Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery in their "Sonic and Knuckles" backfield on Thursday. The latter left Sunday's game against the Colts with an injury, but he says he'll be back for his team's Thanksgiving Day clash with the Chicago Bears.

Montgomery suffered a shoulder injury in Detroit's Week 12 game against the Indianapolis Colts. He missed the entirety of the fourth quarter with the injury, but he shared positive news immediately after the game.

According to The Athletic's Colton Pouncy, Montgomery said he could have re-entered the Week 12 clash if needed. With the Lions up 21-6 to start the fourth quarter, head coach Dan Campbell told him to save his energy instead. The running back agreed and remained on the sideline.

Here's the latest injury update for Montgomery ahead of Week 13's divisional face-off with the Bears on Thanksgiving:

David Montgomery injury update

On Sunday, Montgomery told reporters after the game that he would be ready for the Lions' next game on Thursday.

The running back also said he felt good enough to return to the game on Sunday after the injury. With the Lions holding a big lead and Campbell telling Montgomery, "There's bigger fish to fry," he decided to remain on the sideline to rest up ahead of the short week.

On Tuesday morning, Campbell told Detroit sports radio show "Costa & Jansen with Heather" that Montgomery – along with wide receiver/kick returner Kalif Raymond, offensive tackle Taylor Decker and cornerback Carlton Davis – was questionable for Thursday.

USA TODAY Sports will continue monitoring Montgomery's status and provide updates when available.

When was David Montgomery's injury?

Montgomery sustained his shoulder injury in the third quarter of the Lions' Week 12 game against the Colts.

The 27-year-old running back caught a screen pass behind the line of scrimmage and managed to pick up 14 yards by breaking a couple of tackles. Montgomery lowered his shoulder into a defender during the play and spun out of the tackle.

The injury was not immediately apparent – he got up and pointed a "first down" signal with both arms after the play – but he did exit the game following the play.

A few minutes later, Fox's broadcast caught Montgomery heading to the locker room without his pads. He eventually returned to the sideline with his pads on, but the Lions declared him questionable to return with a shoulder injury.

Montgomery did not re-enter the game, but he told reporters afterward that he believed he could have if not for Campbell's decision to ensure the tailback's health.

David Montgomery stats

Through 11 games this season, here are Montgomery's stats in his sixth career season and second with Detroit:

Rush attempts: 145

Rushing yards: 632

Yards per carry: 4.4

Rushing touchdowns: 11

Receptions: 24

Receiving yards: 241

Yards per reception: 10.0

Lions RB depth chart

The Lions' running backs depth chart should be at full strength, with Montgomery on track to play Thursday afternoon. Here's how it looks:

David Montgomery

Jahmyr Gibbs

Craig Reynolds

Sione Vaki

Provided Montgomery's injury is as minor as he's let on, the Lions will continue to utilize both pieces in their two-headed backfield, with Montgomery and Gibbs splitting carries.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: David Montgomery injury update: Is Lions RB playing on Thanksgiving?