David Healy and the greatest Christmas football chant

David Healy's Away in a Manger chant is one of football's greatest Christmas songs [Getty Images]

Northern Ireland's record scorer David Healy holds a special place in the heart of the nation, so it is appropriate that he is synonymous with a famous festive football chant.

In the mid-2000s, Northern Ireland fans began adapting the Christmas carol Away in a Manger to serenade their talismanic striker, substituting the last two words of the opening verse - "he lay" - with Healy's surname.

"Away in a manger/No crib for a bed/The little Lord Jesus/Laid down His sweet head/The stars in the bright sky/Looked down where Healy! Healy! Healy! Healy!"

Killyleagh man Healy netted 36 times in 95 appearances for his country, with some memorable goals including his winner against England at Windsor Park in 2005 – for Northern Ireland's first victory over their neighbours since 1972 - as well as scoring a hat-trick in a 3-2 win against Spain in 2006.

He also scored a record 13 goals in 12 games during the qualifying campaign for the 2008 European Championship, a feat recognised by a special award from then Uefa president Michel Platini.

Gary McAllister, chairman of the Amalgamation of Official Northern Ireland Supporters Clubs, told BBC Sport that Healy "gave us all belief, no matter who we were playing that we actually had a chance of getting a result".

He believes the 45-year-old "gets in the Northern Ireland greatest XI easily", alongside players like George Best and Pat Jennings.

McAllister said Healy's chant was started by fans at a time when there were efforts by his own organisation, the Irish FA and fans to remove sectarian chants and introduce a new song list.

"I just remember it really catching on," he said. "I thought it was very clever."

His favourite memory of hearing the chant came the day after that famous victory over England in 2005.

"The next day, Colin Murray sang the song on Radio 1, before playing commentary of the goal," McAllister said.

Fans' favourite festive chants

BBC Sport asked fans to submit their own favourite festive football chants, with suggestions coming in via Facebook, Instagram and X.

'Merry Christmas, Everton' - Liverpool

Alan Woodward: "Mane's scoring, All around us, Kopites singing, having fun, It's the season, love and understanding, Merry Christmas, Everton..."

Ever since Sadio Mane scored a dramatic late winner to sink Everton in December 2016, Liverpool fans have taunted their neighbours each festive season with this take on Shakin' Stevens' Merry Christmas Everyone.

'Five Cantonas' - Manchester United

Amy Zaman: "FIIIIIIIVE CANTONAAAAAS! Four Cantonas, three Cantonas, two Cantonas and an Eric Cantona!"

Manchester United fans gave Twelve Days of Christmas a simple makeover to create this paean to former captain Eric Cantona. The French forward joined Sir Alex Ferguson's side from Leeds in 1992 and won four Premier League titles in five seasons.

'Have you heard of the Heart of Midlothian?' - Hearts

@FergusBeechief: "Oh they played in South Morocco, Japan, the USA. But the greatest game they ever played was here on New Year's Day."

This song, and variants of it, can be heard being sung by Hearts fans at Tynecastle and references the Edinburgh derby between Hearts and Hibernian, which has traditionally taken place on or around New Year's Day, but this year is on the Boxing Day fixture list.

The song begins: "Have you heard of the Heart of Midlothian/Have you seen them in marone/Have you heard of the Heart of Midlothian/They're the greatest team I know."

'And we see Habib score' - Newcastle United

@JasonBlue625023: "I'm dreaming of a white Christmas.. Just like the ones I used to know.. Where the three points glisten.. Their strikers gan missing.. And we see Habib score a goal..."

Newcastle fans adapted Bing Crosby's White Christmas to laud their right-back Habib Beye, who played at St James' Park between 2007-09. His only goal for the club was a stoppage-time winner in a 2-1 victory against Birmingham City in December 2007.

'I'm dreaming of a Frank Lampard' - West Ham

David Farren: "I'm dreaming of a Frank Lampard, Just like the one at Elland Road, When the ball came over, And Frank fell over and scored the winning goal."

Another take on Bing Crosby's yuletide classic, this West Ham chant (which usually contains an unfestive expletive) celebrates a famous 1980 FA Cup semi-final winner against Everton by Frank Lampard senior.

After a 1-1 draw at Villa Park, the replay at Elland Road was tied at 1-1 before Lampard sent the Hammers to Wembley with a diving header late in extra time.

His celebration, jigging around the corner flag, became iconic. Lampard junior copied his dad's celebration when he scored the winner against Everton in the 2009 FA Cup final.