David Benavidez-Oleksandr Gvozdyk: Predictions, odds, how to watch light-heavyweight bout

Mike Montoya (red gloves) is knocked out by Oleksandr Gvozdyk (black gloves) box during their Light Heavyweight bout at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Gvozdyk won via first round KO.

David "El Monstro" Benavidez was unable to get a match against Canelo Alvarez, so he will take his talents to the light heavyweight division, making his 175-pound debut against former light heavyweight world champion Oleksandr “The Nail” Gvozdyk.

Obviously, this fight will be new territory for Benavidez. Many onlookers noticed that Benavidez looked considerably smaller than Gvozdyk during their press conference. Still, Benavidez is a renowned, undefeated fighter, so if anyone can adjust to a new weight class, it's him.

On the line for this fight is a match for the undisputed light heavyweight championship. The other contenders are Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol (Super Champion). Those two will likely face off later this year as Beterbiev is currently injured and unable to participate. That said, the winner of Benavidez-Gvozdyk will probably have to wait until 2025 before attempting to take the WBA championship.

Here's everything to know about the upcoming fight.

Predictions for Benavidez vs. Gvodzyk:

Alex Lawes, The Stats Zone: Benavidez to win

Lawes writes, "David Benavidez is one of the most effective and efficient boxers in the world at the moment and he is attempting to become the mandatory opponent for the winner of the aforementioned Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol. Benavidez is stepping up a weight to face Gvozdyk but could well be favourite for this one."

Teddy Atlas: Gvozdyk to win

The legendary boxing coach Teddy Atlas claims, "He is not afraid to put that on the line in the ring against anybody. I love him in those ways. Love him. I think he gets beat by Gvozdyk."

How to watch Benavidez vs. Gvodzyk, WBA lightweight title match:

Date : Saturday, June 15

Time : 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV

Stream: Amazon Prime PPV

Benavidez vs. Gvodzyk odds, lines:

David Benavidez is the favorite to defeat Oleksandr Gvozdyk in Saturday's light heavyweight bout, according to the FanDuel odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering sports betting promos in 2024.

Odds as of Monday afternoon.

David Benavidez: -700

Oleksandr Gvozdyk: +480

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: David Benavidez vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk: Predictions and odds for fight