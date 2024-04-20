Dave McCarty, World Series winner with 2004 Boston Red Sox, dies at 54

Dave McCarty, a first baseman and outfielder on the Boston Red Sox 2004 team that won the World Series, died Friday in Oakland, Calif. He was 54.

The Red Sox announced his death and said it was caused by a "cardiac event."

McCarty was among the members of the 2004 team who gathered April 9 at Fenway Park to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the World Series and honor Tim Wakefield and his wife, Stacy, both of whom died of cancer in the past six months.

Kevin Youkilis, McCarty's Red Sox teammate, paid tribute to him on social media.

"You never know when it's the last time you will see someone. Grateful to share an amazing 04 Reunion and a flight back home to the Bay Area with Dave McCarty," he wrote. "A great father, husband, teammate, and friend. Thank you Big Mac for teaching me how to be a Big Leaguer!"

Playing 3 seasons with the Red Sox, he will forever be a part of the curse-breaking 2004 World Series championship team. We send our love to his wife, Monica, and their children, Reid and Maxine. pic.twitter.com/TJZGqtm3pa — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 19, 2024

The Minnesota Twins selected McCarty with the No. 3 overall draft pick in 1991 out of Stanford. He made his major league debut with the Twins in 1993 and went on to play for six more teams over 11 seasons -- the San FranciscoGiants, Seattle Mariners, Kansas City Royals, Tampa Bay Rays, Oakland Athletics and Red Sox.

In his career, McCarty played in 630 games, compiling a .242 average with 36 home runs and 175 RBI.

He worked as a analyst for NESN from July 2005 through the 2008 season.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dave McCarty, Red Sox World Series winner, dies at 54