Dave Campbell's Texas Football high school rankings for Week 11
The Week 11 high school rankings from Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com, distributed by The Associated Press.
CLASS 6A
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1 Duncanville (8-0) W: Mesquite, 50-6 1
2 Galena Park North Shore (9-0) W: Sheldon King, 42-14 2
3 North Crowley (9-0) W: Mansfield, 59-11 3
4 Southlake Carroll (10-0) W: Keller Central, 48-15 4
5 Humble Atascocita (8-1) W: Channelview, 55-0 5
6 DeSoto (7-2) W: Dallas Skyline, 70-38 6
7 Humble Summer Creek (8-1) W: Humble Kingwood, 42-14 7
8 Allen (9-0) W: McKinney Boyd, 63-16 8
9 Coppell (9-0) W: Lewisville Flower Mound, 42-14 9
10 Lamar Fulshear (10-0) W: Alief Elsik, 42-16 10
11 Austin Westlake (8-1) W: Del Valle, 77-0 11
12 Katy (8-1) W: Katy Tompkins, 35-0 12
13 Fort Bend Ridge Point (8-1) W: Fort Bend Hightower, 35-20 13
14 Willis (10-0) W: Conroe Grand Oaks, 63-21 14
15 The Woodlands (8-1) W: Conroe, 21-7 15
16 Lake Travis (8-1) W: Austin Akins, 51-0 16
17 Bridgeland (8-1) W: Cypress Ranch, 41-3 18
18 Euless Trinity (8-1) W: Justin Northwest, 49-13 19
19 Cibolo Steele (8-1) W: New Braunfels Canyon, 62-0 20
20 Prosper (7-2) W: Princeton, 84-41 21
21 SA Northside Brennan (8-1) W: SA Northside Taft, 69-0 23
22 Alvin Shadow Creek (8-1) W: South Houston, 49-0 24
23 Austin Vandegrift (8-1) W: Round Rock Westwood, 49-0 25
24 Fort Bend Hightower (8-1) L: Fort Bend Ridge Point, 35-20 17
25 Klein Cain (8-1) W: Tomball, 27-12 NR
Dropped out: No. 22 Denton Guyer
___
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1 Aledo (8-1) W: Azle, 77-14 1
2 A&M Consolidated (9-0) W: Buda Hays, 49-0 2
3 Denton Ryan (8-1) W: White Settlement Brewer, 31-7 3
4 Dallas Highland Park (8-1) W: Burleson Centennial, 42-14 4
5 College Station (9-1) W: Pflugerville Weiss, 44-38 5
6 SA Pieper (9-0) W: Victoria East, 49-17 6
7 Lufkin (8-1) W: Beaumont United, 42-7 7
8 CC Flour Bluff (9-0) W: PSJA North, 28-27 (OT) 8
9 Frisco Lone Star (8-1) W: Frisco Lebanon Trail, 63-23 9
10 NRH Richland (7-2) Idle 10
Dropped out: None
___
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1 Dallas South Oak Cliff (7-2) W: Dallas Samuell, 2-0 (Forfeit) 1
2 SA Alamo Heights (10-0) W: Kerrville Tivy, 39-7 2
3 Texarkana Texas (9-0) W: Jacksonville, 48-7 3
4 Argyle (8-1) W: Grapevine, 62-7 4
5 Richmond Randle (9-0) W: Santa Fe, 68-0 5
6 Liberty Hill (8-1) W: Austin Crockett, 56-0 6
7 Brenham (8-1) W: Waco University, 43-7 7
8 Port Neches-Groves (8-1) W: Montgomery, 37-31 9
9 Alvin Iowa Colony (8-1) W: Rosenberg Terry, 45-0 10
10 Prosper Walnut Grove (8-1) W: Melissa, 37-28 NR
Dropped out: No. 8 Nederland
___
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1 Celina (9-0) W: Nevada Community, 70-6 1
2 Austin LBJ (9-0) W: Taylor, 46-14 2
3 Alvarado (9-0) W: River Oaks Castleberry, 62-7 3
4 Stephenville (8-1) W: Brownwood, 44-0 4
5 SA Davenport (9-1) W: Comal Canyon Lake, 61-42 5
6 Kilgore (7-2) Idle 6
7 Longview Pine Tree (8-1) W: Lindale, 13-7 7
8 Bay City (8-1) W: Beeville Jones, 50-6 8
9 Sulphur Springs (8-1) W: Lake Dallas, 38-8 9
10 Springtown (9-1) W: Decatur, 41-38 NR
Dropped out: No. 10 El Campo
___
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1 Carthage (8-1) W: Rusk, 49-7 1
2 Sinton (9-0) W: Robstown, 63-6 3
3 Graham (8-1) W: Brock, 38-0 5
4 Wimberley (7-2) W: Smithville, 56-0 6
5 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (7-2) W: Pittsburg, 49-3 7
6 West Orange-Stark (8-1) W: Cleveland Tarkington, 55-7 8
7 Gilmer (6-3) W: Longview Spring Hill, 59-28 9
8 Bellville (6-3) W: Madisonville, 47-21 10
9 Hamshire-Fannett (8-1) W: Shepherd, 55-8 NR
10 Waco La Vega (6-3) W: Waco Connally, 31-0 NR
Dropped out: No. 2 Brock, No. 4 Seminole
___
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1 Malakoff (9-0) W: Mount Vernon, 70-0 1
2 Edna (9-0) W: CC West Oso, 56-0 2
3 Hitchcock (8-1) W: Yoakum, 35-14 3
4 Columbus (8-1) W: Hallettsville, 42-14 4
5 Palestine Westwood (9-0) W: Fairfield, 62-39 5
6 Jefferson (9-0) W: Texarkana Liberty-Eylau, 35-34 6
7 Winnsboro (8-1) Idle 8
8 Franklin (6-2) W: Cameron Yoe, 69-35 9
9 Texarkana Liberty-Eylau (7-2) L: Jefferson, 35-34 7
10 Shallowater (7-2) W: Amarillo River Road, 44-0 10
Dropped out: None
___
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1 Gunter (7-2) W: Sadler S&S Consolidated, 49-0 1
2 East Bernard (9-0) W: Vanderbilt Industrial, 24-7 2
3 Poth (9-0) W: SA Young Men's Leadership, 49-0 3
4 New Diana (9-0) W: Arp, 41-16 4
5 Wall (8-1) Idle 5
6 Grand Saline (9-0) W: Prairiland, 56-13 6
7 Newton (7-3) W: Warren, 64-0 7
8 Jacksboro (7-2) W: Valley View, 60-0 8
9 Lexington (8-1) W: Comfort, 62-0 9
10 Holliday (7-2) W: Henrietta, 56-7 10
Dropped out: None
___
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1 Stamford (9-0) W: Olney, 64-0 1
2 Refugio (8-1) W: Skidmore-Tynan, 62-0 2
3 Sunray (9-0) W: Sanford-Fritch, 49-0 4
4 Ganado (8-1) W: Bloomington, 86-0 3
5 Hawley (9-0) W: Abilene Texas Leadership, 49-0 5
6 Honey Grove (8-1) W: Cooper, 26-14 6
7 Mason (8-1) W: Johnson City, 63-17 8
8 Panhandle (8-1) W: Amarillo Highland Park, 64-0 7
9 Corsicana Mildred (9-0) W: Price Carlisle, 38-17 9
10 Hamilton (9-0) W: Hico, 36-0 10
Dropped out: None
___
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1 Mart (8-1) W: Frost, 72-8 1
2 Muenster (7-2) W: Collinsville, 34-20 3
3 Albany (7-2) W: Roscoe, 38-7 4
4 Gruver (10-0) W: Farwell, 49-12 5
5 Collinsville (8-1) L: Muenster, 34-20 2
6 Stratford (5-3) W: Vega, 47-0 6
7 Windthorst (8-1) W: Electra, 20-6 7
8 Wink (8-1) W: Eldorado, 55-0 8
9 Shiner (6-3) W: Louise, 68-0 9
10 Junction (8-1) W: La Rue La Pryor, 55-0 10
Dropped out: None
___
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1 Gordon (9-0) W: Baird, 62-0 1
2 Abbott (9-0) W: Penelope, 48-0 2
3 Whiteface (9-0) W: O’Donnell, 60-8 3
4 May (9-0) W: Lometa, 66-18 4
5 Imperial Buena Vista (8-0) Idle 5
6 Jonesboro (7-1) W: Santa Anna, 70-18 6
7 Aquilla (9-0) Idle 7
8 Happy (8-1) W: Hart, forfeit 8
9 Westbrook (7-2) W: Roby, 51-0 9
10 Saint Jo (9-0) W: Campbell, 56-0 10
Dropped out: None
___
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1 Jayton (10-0) W: Aspermont, 54-0 1
2 Richland Springs (8-0) W: Rochelle, 51-6 2
3 Oglesby (7-2) Idle 3
4 Matador Motley County (9-0) W: Paducah, 52-34 4
5 Benjamin (6-1) W: Crowell, 70-24 5
6 Cherokee (8-1) W: Buckholts, 52-0 6
7 Iredell (8-2) W: Three Way, 61-23 7
8 Strawn (6-2) W: Moran, 62-0 8
9 Whitharral (7-2) W: Anton, 54-0 9
10 Zephyr (8-1) W: Sidney, 48-0 10
Dropped out: None
___
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1 SA Holy Cross (9-0) Idle 1
2 Argyle Liberty Christian (8-1) W: Dallas Bishop Lynch, 56-20 2
3 FW All Saints (9-0) W: FW Christian, 37-14 3
4 Dallas First Baptist (8-1) Idle 4
5 Houston Kinkaid (8-1) W: Houston St. John’s, 21-19 5
Dropped out: None
___
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — SIX-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 10 Prv rank
1 Houston Emery-Weiner (8-0) W: Houston Westbury Christian, 76-48 1
2 Pasadena First Baptist (10-0) W: Sugar Land Logos, 67-0 2
3 Fredericksburg Heritage (9-0) W: San Marcos Hill Country, 60-0 3
4 CC Annapolis (10-0) W: Houston Mount Carmel, forfeit 4
5 Wichita Christian (9-0) W: Azle Christian, 53-6 5
Dropped out: None
The Associated Press