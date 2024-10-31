Davante Adams stats with Aaron Rodgers: How Jets' new WR is faring with longtime teammate

Two weeks ago, the New York Jets made the first trade of the 2024 NFL season, sending a conditional third-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for wide receiver Davante Adams.

The deal reunited the three-time first-team All-Pro wideout with longtime teammate Aaron Rodgers in New York. Rodgers and Adams played eight seasons together with the Green Bay Packers before Adams was traded to the Raiders.

The move was expected to help the Jets turn around a 2-4 start to the season, but New York has lost their first two games with Adams in the lineup. Here's how Adams and Rodgers have impacted each other through the years.

Davante Adams stats with Aaron Rodgers

Through two games in New York, Adams is a bit behind his pace in Las Vegas.

Adams with Las Vegas (three games): 27 targets, 18 catches, 209 yards, one touchdown

Adams with New York (two games): 15 targets, seven catches, 84 yards

He has fewer yards, catches, and targets per game with the Jets than with the Raiders. That's not too surprising, though, as New York has more pass-catching threats than Las Vegas, so Adams will be less force-fed targets.

Rodgers is performing slightly better with Adams in the lineup through two games.

Before Adams trade (six games): 134 of 217 passing, 1,387 yards, nine touchdowns, five interceptions, 84.4 passer rating

After Adams trade (two games): 41 of 67 passing, 509 yards, three touchdowns, two interceptions, 87.2 passer rating

Davante Adams career stats with Aaron Rodgers

Adams played in 116 games over eight seasons with the Packers. Rodgers was his starting quarterback in 108 games, and Adams made the Pro Bowl five times (2017-2021). They were a dynamic duo for Green Bay, especially in the quick game.

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams generated the most completions (343), yards (3,095), and touchdowns (35) on quick passes by a QB-receiver duo from 2016 to 2021.



Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams generated the most completions (343), yards (3,095), and touchdowns (35) on quick passes by a QB-receiver duo from 2016 to 2021.

This season, Rodgers has recorded a 2.55-second time to throw, the 3rd-quickest in the NFL.

Following his move to New York, Adams is now up to 110 career games with Rodgers throwing the ball to him compared to 45 with a different quarterback.

Here are his stats with and without Rodgers:

Adams with Rodgers (110 games): 629 catches, 7,675 yards, 69 touchdowns

Adams without Rodgers (45 games): 268 catches, 3,399 yards, 27 touchdowns

Is Aaron Rodgers regressing?

Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. The four-time NFL MVP is the all-time career leader in lowest interception percentage (1.4%) and quarterback rating (102.9).

His most recent MVP win came in 2021 when he led the NFL in quarterback rating (111.9) and a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 37 to 4. That coincidentally was his final season with Adams in Green Bay. But since then, he's dropped off in most categories.

In 2022, his completion percentage, yards, touchdowns, and ratings dropped significantly despite playing 17 games for the first time. He had a career-low 217.4 passing yards per game and threw 12 interceptions, the most since his first full season as a starter in 2008.

Rodgers missed the 2023 season with an Achilles injury. In 2024, his numbers have continued to fall off.

Through eight games, he's on track for the lowest completion percentage and passer rating of his career. His interception rate is at 2.5%, tied with his injury-affected 2017 season for the highest of his career, which puts him on pace for a career-high 14 interceptions.

If he keeps this up, the 2024 season will be Rodgers' worst in the NFL by nearly all statistics. He's playing considerably worse than his MVP seasons in 2020 and 2021.

