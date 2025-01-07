Davante Adams says Aaron Rodgers’ status with Jets will impact his future

NEW YORK — After Sunday night’s season finale victory against the Miami Dolphins, Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers walked off the field together, possibly for the final time as teammates.

On Monday, Adams told reporters Rodgers’ status will impact the 32-year-old’s future with the team.

“Yeah, for sure,” Adams said. “I don’t know what his plans are yet and where that’s headed, but I would imagine it would have something to do with it.”

Adams was then asked if he would be open to returning to the Jets if Rodgers did not come back.

“Potentially, potentially,” Adams says. “It just would have to have to depend on everything.”

The Jets acquired Adams in a midseason trade with the Raiders on Oct. 15, hoping he would be the missing piece to their offense following a 2-4 start and the firing of coach Robert Saleh a week earlier. However, the Jets won just three games after the Adams trade, and their offense was inconsistent after the team finished 5-12 and 24th overall offensively (310.3).

Adams is under contract for the 2025 and 2026 seasons at $35.64 million each year. Gang Green is projected to have $29.4 million in salary cap space and is unlikely to pay Adams that much money going into his age 33 and 34 seasons.

If Adams wants to remain with the Jets, he knows he must rework his contract. Much of that could depend on whether Rodgers returns to the Jets, retires, or is released.

Adams was excited to be reunited with Rodgers after the two played eighth seasons together with the Packers (2014-21). Rodgers remained in Green Bay one more season in 2022, but Adams was traded to the Raiders that offseason and signed a five-year, $141.25 million contract extension in Las Vegas, making him the highest-paid wide receiver at the time.

However, after more than two seasons, Adams asked to be traded last September, and the Raiders eventually accommodated his request. This season, Adams finished with 85 receptions for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns despite battling a hip injury.

“I don’t deserve a purple heart, but it’s definitely something that was nagging and painful,” Adams said. “But I’ve played through tougher injuries before.”

Rodgers’ future with the Jets is currently in limbo. With a new coach and general manager coming in 2025 after Joe Douglas was fired in November, the Jets could move on from Rodgers, who has zero guaranteed money on his contract. If he remains with the Jets, Rodgers is on the books for $37.5 million in 2025, with a dead cap hit of $49 million as his salary cap if he is released.

Rodgers could also retire, and he told reporters Sunday night that he would take some time to rest mentally and physically before deciding his future.

“I don’t know, I honestly don’t know,” Rodgers said. “If I did, I don’t know that I’d tell you, so I will say that out of respect, but truthfully, I don’t know.

“I’m looking forward to those conversations with Woody [Johnson] and Christopher [Johnson] and Hymie [Elhai] and Phil [Savage] and anybody else. It feels good to be able to do some of the things the last five or six weeks that I knew I was capable of doing even at 40, 41, but either way, I won’t be upset or offended, whatever they decide to do, if they want to move on, and if I still want to play and if not I’ll let them know at some point if that’s the case.”

The Jets could decide to rebuild after putting all their chips on the table, trying to end their 14-year playoff drought and reach a Super Bowl. Given their ages, it’s hard to envision Adams and Rodgers returning to a rebuilding situation, which could take years for the team to compete. The Garrett Wilson aspect could also affect an Adams/Rodgers return to the Jets.

At times this season, Wilson appeared unhappy with the lack of targets he received during various games. During the Jets’ victory at Jacksonville last month, he was seen blowing up on the sideline. He also only received three targets during the first 55 minutes of the Dec. 22 loss to the Rams.

After Adams was acquired by the Jets, he received 114 targets and caught 67 receptions. Wilson, who was Rodgers’ second option, registered 87 targets and 60 receptions.

“I’d like to be involved, love to make an impact on the game, but people see it differently,” Wilson said after losing to the Rams. “That’s out of my control.”

If Adams does not return to the Jets, they must find a way to replace his production opposite Wilson. He would also be a free agent for the first time in his career, which intrigues Adams.

“I don’t know because I came here in hopes that I wouldn’t have to find a new home,” Adams said. “So, it’s kind of bittersweet.

“I guess it’s cool to be able to control where you go and I’ve done that still under contract. It’s a tough one, but obviously being able to have some control in this situation would be nice. I don’t know, we’ll see.”

