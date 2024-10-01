Davante Adams landing spots: Best fits for WR if Raiders trade him

Are Davante Adams and the Las Vegas Raiders headed toward a divorce?

Adams informed the Raiders that he would prefer to be traded, according to NFL Network. The Raiders reportedly would consider trading the six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver.

The 31-year-old Adams is currently dealing with a hamstring injury that sidelined him in Week 4. There are rumors that Adams’ relationship with members in the Raiders organization is deteriorating. Adams poured gasoline to those rumors appearing Tuesday on "Up & Adams" with Kay Adams.

Adams’ contract runs through the 2026 season, but his contract isn’t fully guaranteed after this year. Could another team acquire the 11-year veteran? USA TODAY Sports examines potential five landing sports for Adams.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers had trade parameters in place to acquire 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk before Aiyuk decided to re-up in San Francisco. The Steelers want another threat out wide opposite George Pickens, who is the only Steelers wide receiver with more than eight receptions entering Week 5.

The continued development of Justin Fields as a passer and his comfort in Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s scheme could entice the club to aggressively pursue a wide receiver.

The Steelers have roughly $10.5 million is cap space, per Over The Cap.

New York Jets

A reunion between Adams and Aaron Rodgers?

Their chemistry and success on the field is undeniable; Adams and Rodgers played eight seasons together with the Packers. He had three seasons with at least 100 receptions and 1,000 yards while in Green Bay.

Rodgers has publicly lobbied to reunite with Adams in July.

Adams wouldn’t mind playing alongside the QB again.

“If I'm gonna be reunited with anybody, it would be Aaron," Adams said this offseason on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast.

Add in the fact that Rodgers and Garrett Wilson have had trouble getting on the same page in 2024 could force the Jets into making a move.

The Jets have $16.8 million available in cap space, via Over the Cap.

Kansas City Chiefs

Injuries have depleted the Chiefs wide receiver corps. Adams would drastically improve Kansas City’s wide receiver room upon arrival. His route running and pass catching ability would make the Chiefs offense even more dynamic.

Would the Raiders trade Adams within the division? The chances of Las Vegas sending Adams to an AFC West rival are miniscule.

The Chiefs have won the AFC West for eight consecutive seasons, the second-longest streak of division championships for any team since 1970. The Chiefs already have a two-game lead in the division this year. Adams would springboard Kansas City to a ninth straight AFC West title and make them the prohibitive favorite to be the first team ever to three-peat as Super Bowl champions.

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys don’t have a reliable wide receiver outside of CeeDee Lamb.

Receivers Jalen Tolbert and Brandin Cooks have combined for 22 catches and 251 receiving yards. Lamb has 20 receptions and 316 receiving yards by himself. The Cowboys did virtually nothing to improve their offense during the offseason.

Jerry Jones could significantly jumpstart Dallas’ offense with the addition of Adams. The Cowboys haven't had a smooth route runner like Adams since Amari Cooper.

The Cowboys recently signed Lamb and Dak Prescott to lucrative contract extensions, but the franchise still has over $23.7 million in available salary cap space.

Keep in mind, however, the Cowboys have to prioritize a Micah Parsons extension in the near future.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers don’t have a No. 1 wide receiver after they let Mike Williams walk out the door and traded Keenan Allen. Adams would instantly give the Chargers a bonafide true X wide receiver for Justin Herbert.

Los Angeles has the second-worst passing offense in the NFL entering Week 5, with just 544 passing yards on the season.

The Raiders might be hesitant to trade Adams to an AFC West rival. But Raiders GM Tom Telesco and the Chargers might be willing to negotiate a favorable deal for both parties. Telesco was the Chargers GM from 2013–2023.

The Chargers have approximately $7.8 million in cap space available, per Over the Cap.

